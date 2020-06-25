NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a mask lies on a lawn in Willowbrook, Ill. On Friday, June 26, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that wearing face masks can cause fungal and bacterial pneumonia. There’s no evidence that normal use of face masks can cause fungal or bacterial infections.

 Nam Y. Huh

Panhandle health officials announced 12 more cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed Friday.

In Morrill County, six people tested positive. Five of the cases were identified as community spread: a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and two men in their 60s. One case was identified as a man in his 20s. One man in his 20s has been identified as having contracted the virus through close contact.

Asked about the increase in cases in Morrill County, Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health director, said that a couple of events had been held in the community and might possibly be tied to the cases, but that officials had not been able to identify a specific exposure that could be traced back as starting the cases.

Other positive cases included; three people in Scotts Bluff County who contracted the virus through close contact: a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 80s. In Sheridan County, two women in their 50s were identified as community spread cases and a teen boy in Sioux County is identified as having contracted the virus through close contact.

There are currently 106 active cases in the Panhandle, with 6 hospitalizations.

To date, 279 people have tested positive since PPHD began tracking cases in March and 170 people have recovered. A total of 33 people have been hospitlized and three people, all elderly residents, have died.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.