Panhandle Public Health District reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff county since Friday, with five cases reported on Monday, including four positive cases located in Scotts Bluff County and one positive case in Garden County. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle is 141.

All new cases reported over the weekend and on Monday have been confirmed to be in close contact with previously positive cases.

New cases reported over the weekend include 10 females and four males; females include three children 10 or under, one in her teens, three in their 20s, two in their 50s and one in her 80s; males include one in his teens, one in his 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s.

New cases reported on Monday include a female in her 40s, located in Garden County, as well as a male in his 80s and three females in their 80s located in Scotts Bluff County.

PPHD reports 78 cases of the 141 to be recovered, with 4.7% percent testing positive of 2,977 administered tests.

To date, 16 confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March 2. Information on current hospitalizations is not provided by PPHD.

52% of hospital beds in the Panhandle are available, with 97% of ventilators available.

According to Unified Command, no community exposure sites have been identified and all close contacts will be quarantined. Those in quarantine will be monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

“It is so important that we aren’t out and about right now,” said Kim Engel, PPHD director.

Engel said she continues to encourage the public to follow health and social distancing guidelines and encourages anybody who feel as if they have been exposed to call their health care provider.