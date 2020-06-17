The Nebraska 4-H STEM Reading Connections Program took a new form through online learning.

Online learning continues to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics reading education to kids across the state, going hand-in-hand with local library summer reading programs.

A series of fairytale storybook guides and 4-H STEM Reading Connection videos make up the educational pieces of the 4-H virtual reading program, which aim to spark interest in 4-H educational opportunities, reading and STEM, yet also encouraging partnerships with local libraries.

“It is important we have something to offer and keep kids involved in academic and reading pursuits over the summer,” Christie Clarke, Gering Library youth services librarian, said.

Imagine Your Story, the national summer reading program theme, also coinciding with the Nebraska Library Commission’s 2020 Summer Reading Program, is the focus of the Gering Public Library and 4-H resources. Steffen said (extension educators) created a mythbusting theme for their 4-H STEM Reading Connection videos to go along with the Imagine Your Story theme, but also sparking 4-H interest.

Local public libraries, such as the Gering Public Library also provide kids and families with summer reading programs which take a collaborative approach to the national library summer reading program theme, similar to the 4-H programs.

“We knew it was important to continue the program this year,” Nebraska Extension Lead Educator Jackie Steffen said, “We take the collaborative library theme and take a 4-H approach.”

A part of this years 4-H reading program’s online resources is an early childhood program, which targets kids of preschool ages and can be used by anyone who may enjoy reading to children, Steffen said.

Aspects of the 4-H reading programs and local reading programs have common themes and subjects, but individuals can find a variety of activities online at their local library websites and the state extension resources.

“Since fairytales are tradition and widely known, people can even tell the stories from memory, and if book access is an issue they can even find Youtube reading videos of the stories,” Steffen said.

This program encourages the public to make connections with their local libraries, Steffen said, and provides education material which touches on topics within 4-H.

“I just would encourage people to take advantage of all the free summer reading sources,” Clarke said.

4-H early childhood STEM storybook guides include “Aladdin,” “Cinderella,” “Goldilocks,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” “Three Little Pigs,” “Thumbelina” and “The Ugly Duckling.”

Steffen said all programs are available to early childhood professionals, after-school clubs, summer school, libraries and parents.

The Gering Public Library provides access to resources which people can put to use throughout the 4-H and library reading programs.

Fairytale storybook guides provided through 4-H include a number of conversation starters, STEM connections, other related reading material, activity ideas, story learning extensions and provides benefits of reading aloud, according to online resources.

“Fairytales provide a platform for developing engineering connections and encourage kids to form problem-solving skills and generate design ideas,” according to 4-H extension storybook guide material.

Featured videos as part of the reading connections program, which target kids K-6 and go along with this years mythbuster theme include; Germs, Germs Everywhere; Spider: Myths vs. Facts; Bust Your Breakfast and The Truth About Weather.

Lesson plans provided through the STEM Reading Connections Summer Presentations videos will include introductions, a list of learning objectives, activities, physical fitness ideas, material lists and book suggestions. Of the lesson plans listed above, all can be adjusted to have early childhood learning components.

Of the featured videos, all are hands on and interactive which involves commonly found household items to accompany each of the science lessons, allowing the youth to participate while being engaged and follow along with the presenter.

“We have so many activities for all ages,” Clarke said.

Clarke said people interested in the libraries reading programs can follow along with the Gering Public Library Facebook page and even join summer reading groups online, where kids can access activities and craft ideas along with reading guides.

The Gering Public Library is offering prizes and rewards to kids to participate in their summer reading programs.

Nebraska extension lessons and educational materials are also accessible for free to all families and children across the nation, and not simply just within the state of Nebraska.

“We have had 13 states access the program so far this year,” Steffen said, “About half of the counties in the state of Nebraska used the programs last year.”

Clarke said, the Gering Library has had a number of people looking to get involved in summer reading programs, yet encourages everyone to get involved in some sort of reading program, as the library offers reading programs for infants to adults.