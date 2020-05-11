We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Over a three-day period, National Guardsmen tested more than 450 people at six sites in the Panhandle.

Officials had set aside 600 tests, or up to 100 for each site. At first, tests were offered to those who were symptomatic or believed they had been exposed to someone who had the coronavirus. After those slots were assigned, officials opened up the tests to others.

Chadron had the most persons tested, at 95, likely because Dawes County reported its first case of the coronavirus Friday. That case had been reported in a man in his 30s, who was identified as a close contact of a previous case. Other testing numbers were: 75 tests, Sidney; 76, Oshkosh; 64, Bridgeport; 70, Alliance; 73, Gordon.

Twenty members of the Nebraska National Guards Team 6 gave members of the public tests. National Guard Specialist Matthew Kindler was one of the members of the team that administered tests in Bridgeport Sunday.

“For the most part, people (who are being tested) have been grateful,” he told the Star-Herald. “It is great to see so many people show up to be tested in order to help out their community and family.

Kindler’s team started in McCook and North Platte, where they tested 125 people at each site, and then went on to Ogallala, where 100 were tested. The team spent the Mother’s Day weekend in the Panhandle.

Kindler described the experience as “difficult, but fulfilling.”

During the testing, people arrive at their scheduled time and go through a registration process, where they are asked questions about their exposure and other health questions. The National Guard drive-thru in Bridgeport allowed them to run three cars through the site at a time, with people administered the test using a nasopharyngeal swab that a nasopharyngeal swab that is then sent to the state lab. Participants will receive their results within 2 to three days.

During Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District daily briefing, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell outlined the process when someone does test positive. Health officials will notify the person of their test, and then will do a “contact investigation.” Officials will work with the person, trying to determine when they started showing symptoms. They’ll be asked where they have been and been in contact within two-days of that period.

“And we’ll step through that process and identify who those people are, how much contact they had, we look at more than 10-minutes, less than 6-feet apart rule. ... Then we reach out to those people who are the contacts ... and discuss that they will need to be quarantined for 14 days because it does take up to 14 days for the symptoms of the virus to show up.”

Health officials try to be respectful of their patient’s privacy, and don’t provide information regarding employers or places of business. They do not announce possible exposure sites if they are able to identify everyone that a patient may have been in contact with. They have worked with employers, such as health care facilities, that have released information about possible exposure.

Contact tracing has been identified as a key component in helping to control the virus, Schnell said.

No new positive results were reported as of press time on Monday, though five additional recoveries were announced, including a Box Butte woman who had been diagnosed in mid-April after traveling out-of-the country. That brings the total recoveries in the Panhandle to 44 recoveries out of 74 cases since the beginning of March.

Current active cases are: Dawes County, 1 case; Cheyenne County: 2 cases; Morrill County, 7 cases; Scotts Bluff County, 20 cases.

This story contains information from Star-Herald Editor Brad Staman.