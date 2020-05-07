The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center has been advised that Verizon Wireless has identified the issue that affected services for 911 calls in this area.
Those issues that affected Scotts Bluff County area have been resolved by Verizon Wireless, Scotts Bluff County Communications Director Ray Richards advised in a press release.
Neighboring 911 Centers included in this update notification were Box Butte County, Dawes County, Cheyenne County, Kimball County and Morrill County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.