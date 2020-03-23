Dear readers:

We are navigating uncharted waters with the recent developments surrounding the coronavirus. As business leaders we are making unimaginable decisions – closing our front doors, offering take-out or delivery only and debating when we all might be restricted to our homes. Who could have thought?

Our success in working through these challenges is tethered to your success as a business. Please know that the Star-Herald is taking all the steps recommended by the CDC and area health officials to protect our team members so we may continue to provide the news to the communities we both serve. Our front office team members have been allowed to work at home so we can continue to provide the marketing services your business requires, to write the news our readers count on at starherald.com and to deliver the newspaper Tuesday through Sunday.

As you might guess our Production Team — pressroom and mailroom — cannot work from home because of the equipment they must use each day. So, we have doubled our sanitizing and cleaning efforts in the production areas to minimize the chance for the virus with the pressroom and mailroom team members.

In addition, the World Health Organization has deemed it safe to receive packages such as newspapers to your home or business.

Please know that the Star-Herald team is meeting daily to discuss the stories that we must report to keep our communities informed about the pandemic and the unprecedented steps we all must take. We are offering all coronavirus coverage for free at www.starherald.com.

As always the Star-Herald advertising team will be available to assist you in keeping your current customers informed about the services and products still available and the changes happening at your business. We also want to attract new customers for you who will help you weather these choppy waters. Our team will be checking in regularly to find out how you and your business are doing. We are developing new ways to reach an audience who is hunkered down at home.

We truly appreciate our partnership and we will continue to work hard for you! Together, we believe we will be sailing toward sunny skies.

Let us know how the Star-Herald team can help you by calling 308-632-9000.

Rich Macke

Publisher