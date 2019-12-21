The Star-Herald took a look back at its Holiday Recipe guides to grab readers a few of the favorite recipes from the collection.

— Chow Mein Butterscotch Cookies

By Gladys Wiggins

11 oz pkg butterscotch morsels

2 C chow mein noodles

1 C salted peanuts

Line 2 baking sheets with wax paper. Melt butterscotch morsels over low heat in medium saucepan. Stir in chow mein noodles and peanuts. Drop heaping teaspoonfuls onto lined pans. Store airtight at room temperature up to 1 week.

— Santa’s Special Squares

Submitted by Gladys Wiggins

9 graham cracker squares

½ C butter or margarine

½ C chopped almonds, walnuts or pecans

Preheat over to 350º. Arrange graham crackers in a single layer in an 8 or 9” square baking pan. Heat butter and brown sugar to boiling. Boil 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir until smooth. Pour liquid over crackers and spread evenly. Sprinkle with chopped nuts. Bake about 10 minutes until bubbly. Remove from oven, cool slightly and cut into 1-inch squares.

— Cranberry Graham Squares

Submitted by Delores Vogel

2 C graham cracker crumbs

¾ C plus 2 T sugar, divided

⅛ tsp salt

½ C plus 1 T butter, melted, divided

1-3 oz pkg cook & serve vanilla pudding mix

1½ C cranberries

¾ C raisins

¾ C water

2 tsp cornstarch

1½ tsp cold water

1 envelope whipped topping mix

In a bowl, combine cracker crumbs, 1 tablespoon sugar, salt and ½ cup butter; reserve ½ cup. Press the remaining crumbs into an ungreased 9” square baking pan. Chill. Meanwhile, cook pudding according to package directions; cool for 5 minutes. Spread over crust. Chill. In a saucepan over medium heat, cook cranberries, raisins and water until berries pop, about 5-10 minutes. Stir in remaining sugar. Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth; add to the cranberry mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in remaining butter. Cool to room temperature. Spread over pudding layer. Prepare whipped topping according to package directions; spread over cranberry layer. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Chill for at least 6 hours. Store in refrigerator.

— Grammy’s Candy Cane Cookies

By Kelly Zwetzig

Preheat oven to 375°.

Mix together thoroughly:

1 C soft shortening (half butter)

1 C sifted confectioners sugar

1 egg

1½ tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla

Sift together and stir in:

2½ C sifted flour

2 tsp salt

Divide dough in half. Blend into one half, ½ teaspoon red food coloring. Roll 1 teaspoon of each color dough into a strip about 4” long. Place strips side by side, press lightly together and twist like rope. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Curve top down to form handle of cane. Bake about 9 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheet while warm and sprinkle with mixture of ½ cup crushed peppermint candy and ½ cup sugar.

— Santa’s Whiskers

1 c. butter or margarine

1 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. Milk

1 tsp. vanilla or rum extract

2 ½ c. sifted all purpose flour

¾ c. finely chopped red & green candied cherries

½ c. finely chopped pecans

¾ c. coconut

In mixing bowl, cream butter/margarine and sugar. Blend in milk and vanilla. Stire in flour, candied cherries and nuts. Form into two rolls – 2” in diameter and 8” long. Roll each in coconut until coated, wrap each in wax paper, chill for 2 hours or overnight. Slice ¼” thick, placed on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 375° for 12 minutes or bake until edges are golden brown. Do not over bake.

— No Bake Eskimo Cookies

Submitted by Peggy Fulk, of Morrill

Cream:

1 ½ c. margarine

1 ½ c. sugar

Add:

2 Tbsp water

1 tsp. vanilla

¼ c. cocoa

4 c. oatmeal

Shape into bite size balls. Roll in powdered sugar. Chill or freeze on cookie sheet.

— Sugar Cookies

By Dorothy Henderson, of Alliance

2 eggs

1 c. sugar

1 c. (2 sticks) oleo

1 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. cream of tartar

4 ½ c. flour – No more

Mix all together with mixer. Fluffy dough. Make walnut size balls, press down with glass dipped in sugar. Bake on un-greased cookie sheet, 10 – 12 minutes.

— Chocolate Pudding Cookies

1 – 4 oz. pkg. instant chocolate pudding

2 ¼ c. flour

q tsp. soda

1 c. margarine

¼ c. sugar

¾ c. brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 pkg. chocolate chips or M&M’s

2 eggs

Mix flour and soda

Mix sugars, vanilla & pudding

Beat until smooth & creamy

Beat in eggs, one at a time

Add flour mix a little at a time. Batter will be stiff. Place by teaspoonful on cookie sheet. Bake at 375° for 10 minutes. Any longer and they won’t be chewy.

— Mounds Balls

Submitted by Karen Walker, Kimball

Cream together:

1/3 cup softened butter

3 oz. softened cream cheese

3/4 Cup sugar

Add:

1 egg yolk

2 tsp. orange juice

1 tsp. Almond extract

stir together and then add to cream mixture

1 1/3 cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Add: 3 3/4 cup coconut

6 oz. chocolate chips

Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Roll into balls. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.

(Optional: drizzle with melted chocolate chips) (yields approx. 4 dozen small cookies)

— Crunchy Marshmallow Cookies

Submitted by Mary Dickinson, Minatare

½ c. margarine

¾ c. flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

¾ c. sugar

2 Tbsp. cocoa

2 c. peanut butter

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

2 c. mini marshmallows

1 ½ c. Rice Krispies

¼ tsp. salt

6 oz. bag chocolate chips

1 c. chopped nuts, optional

Cream:

Margarine, sugar, add eggs & vanilla. Stir together flour, nuts, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Add to egg mix and spread on bottom of 9x13 pan. Bake at 350° for 15 – 20 minutes.

Spread: Marshmallow mix over top and bake 3 minutes more. Cool. In saucepan combine chips, and peanut butter, heat until chips are melted. Then stir in cereal. Pour over top and bake 1 more minute. Chill and cut into bars.

— Fudge Cookies

1 pkg Devil’s Food cake mix

2 eggs

½ C oil

1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients until well blended. Shape dough into small balls. Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake at 350º for 10-12 minutes.

— Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies

Submitted by Kim Lang, Scottsbluff

1 ½ c. flour

½ c. cocoa

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ c. butter or oleo

1 c. sugar

1 egg

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

1 jar maraschino cherries (drain well, reserve juice)

6 oz. pkg. chocolate chips

½ c. sweetened condensed milk

Stir together in large bowl – flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

Cream the butter and sugar, then add egg and vanilla. Mix well. Gradually add dry ingredients until well blended. Shape into 1” balls and place on cookie sheet. Press down center with thumb and place cherry in center

In small saucepan combine chocolate chips and milk. Stir til chocolate is melted. Add 4 tsp. cherry juice. Spoon about 1 tsp. frosting on each cookie, covering cherry.

Bake at 350° for 10 minutes.