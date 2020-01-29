The Star-Herald, one of 30 daily newspapers owned by Berkshire Hathaway will become a part of the Lee Enterprise, Incorporated, family.
“This is exciting news for the Star-Herald and our readers,” Star-Herald publisher Rich Macke said following the Wednesday morning announcement. “They (Lee) are a very, very good and strong media company who believe in local newspapers and being involved in the local communities they serve.”
With the acquisition, Lee will acquire all BH Media group publications, including the Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger. Lee will get 30 dailies and more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other publications. In addition Lee will purchase the Buffalo News in Buffalo, New York, which is also owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Lee will grow from 50 daily newspapers to 80 dailies.
“Together, we’ll be bigger, stronger … better able to lead the way through our industry’s challenges,” Lee Enterprises president and CEO Kevin Mowbray said. “We are confident we achieve even greater success as one, integrated company.”
In the deal Berkshire Hathaway will be providing approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9 percent annual rate. The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt, and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility, according to a press release form Lee Enterprises.
The deal will be finalized in mid-March.
“This is a great day for the Star-Herald, Gering Courier, Hemingford Ledger and more importantly for our readers,” Macke said. “Lee is a strong company and together this will be an exciting new era.”
