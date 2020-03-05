A veteran and single mother will soon have a new place to call home.

A dedication and open house is set for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at 401 Bentley in Melbeta. The home is a Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity project that will be occupied by a woman and her teenage son.

While most Habitat projects are new homes built from the ground up, this project was a remodel.

“Habitat bought this house in January of last year,” Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity volunteer Jim Kozal said.

The purchase was made after the new homeowner approached Chris Wolf with Western Nebraska Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program. The woman knew the home was empty and wondered if there was a way to make it her new home. Her previous housing situation was been described as ‘substandard.’

Wolf approached Habitat and they decided to take on the project with the intention of renovating the home to "like new" condition so it would require minimal upkeep and maintenance.

“We do one project a year,” Kozal said. “We finished with the last project in Scottsbluff in May and then launched this one at the same time.”

The remodel was a challenge, Kozal said. They had to replace the sewer system, take out walls and rewire the home, among other things.

“A previous owner had insulated the exterior walls and we had to get down to the studs for the electrician, so we had to tear all of that out,” Kozal said. “There also wasn’t attic access, so we had to create that.”

The ceilings were replaced and old flooring was removed. In the living room, a hardwood floor had been hiding under the old carpet. They patched, sanded and refinished it.

“I think it’s a beautiful floor,” Kozal said, pointing out that it was nearly impossible to tell what had been patched.

A coat closet was knocked out to create a hallway between the homes two bedrooms and bathroom. Previously, the only entrance to one bedroom was through the kitchen.

“We also gutted the bathroom,” Kozal said.

The home is essentially finished, except for a few minor details. There’s some exterior paint to touch up and some landscaping to do.

“We wanted to get the inside done first so we could get them moved in as soon as possible,” Kozal said.

Materials were paid for by donations and grants, including one from the Home Depot Foundation and a grant from Platte Valley Bank. Countless volunteers ranging from individuals to church groups and sports teams dedicated hours of their time to the build, while local businesses donated services and labor.

Once the woman moves in she’ll begin making affordable mortgage payments on the home.

“This is a hand up, not a hand out,” Kozal said. “A lot of people don’t realize there is a mortgage. All the donated materials and labor enable us to bring a family into safe housing at a price they can afford.”

In addition to the mortgage, homeowners are also required to put in a number of hours of sweat equity during the build process.

“They don’t have to do it alone,” Kozal said. “If they’ve got family members that are willing to help out, that counts.”

Kozal said there’s always a need for volunteers, board members and donations. Habitat is a 501c3 non-profit, meaning donations are tax deductible.

“We have a base crew of four retired guys that are tremendously hard workers,” Kozal said. “We could always use some new blood.”

No experience is needed to make a difference, he said.

“We have plenty of things for a non-skilled person to do,” he said, such as painting and holding boards.

Those who are interested can visit the Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page, email or call 308-633-2368. Kozal said he can’t stress enough the importance of the community’s role in the project.

“I can’t explain how appreciate Habitat is of the community’s support of this project,” Kozal said. “I know the new homeowner really appreciates it.”