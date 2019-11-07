Add a camera to your hunting gear: Enter the Star-Herald's Big Bucks Photo Contest

For those who do enjoy hunting, the Star-Herald is looking for your entries in its Big Bucks Photo Contest. The contest has been a popular one in the past, with three categories: archery, firearm and muzzleloader.

Submit your photo and you could even grab yourself some extra hunting gear. Each category winner will be determined by public voting and win a gift card to Cabela’s/Bass Pro.

The hunter with the most overall votes will be our grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card.

Photos can be submitted online in the contest, which is already underway at starherald.com/bigbucks. Keep coming back and submit photos from your hunting adventures until Jan. 8.

Entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address and phone number, a photo title and caption, date and county in which the animal was taken and submit your photo. Remember that by submitting to the contest, you are giving the Star-Herald permission to re-print your photo. We’ll feature an entry from the Big Bucks contest each Monday on starherald.com and in Tuesday’s print edition, starting Oct. 21.

The public will select the winners in each category, during a voting period from Jan 9 to Jan. 15. The Star-Herald will announce the winners in an ad on Jan. 19. We’ll also highlight the winners in a follow up article.