Additional COVID-19 cases, testing sites announced

Nine more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Panhandle and additional drive-thru testing events were announced on Friday during Panhandle Public Health District's daily briefing.

Eight of the cases are in Scotts Bluff County, one is in Sioux County. The Souix County case is a man in his 20s and was determined to be community spread. It is the first case in Sioux County.

One Scotts Bluff County case, a man in his teens, is under investigation. A woman in her 20s was determined to have contracted the virus through community spread. The remaining cases include two women, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, as a man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, and one in his 80s. Those cases were determined to be close contacts of previous positives.

“As of now we have two deaths,” said Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell.

The second death had been confirmed on Thursday evening. It was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions.

Out of the 209 positive cases in the Panhandle, 117 have recovered. Since March, 27 people have been hospitalized, with nine currently in the hospital.

A total of 4,140 tests have been conducted in the Panhandle with a cumulative positive rate of 4.8%. More testing sites were announced during the briefing:

Chadron – June 17, 8 a.m. until noon. 825 Centennial Drive. Testing will take place on the west side of the building.

Alliance – June 18 from 8 a.m. until noon, 315 Cheyenne Ave.

Scottsbluff – June 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. until noon, 18 W 16th St.

Sidney – June 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. The testing location has not yet been announced.

In order to be tested, individuals must visit TestNebraska.com to take the survey and receive an appointment time.

“There’s no charge for this,” said PPHD director Kim Engel. “You’ll get the test results sent to you electronically.”

During the briefing, officials also touched on an announcement made earlier in the day by Gov. Pete Ricketts, which included information about a grant-based program which will provide $392 million worth of funding for livestock producers and small businesses.

Applications will be accepted at getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov beginning June 15 and must be submitted by June 26. Eligible applicants will be those negatively affected by COVID.

Ricketts also announced funding for community colleges that will be used for scholarships to encourage students to end trade and technology programs. Rural broadband funding will be available for telecom companies in the state if they meet certain criteria.