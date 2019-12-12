ADRIAN SMITH: Impeachment circumvents voter's choice

With an election year on the horizon, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith believes the American people, not sitting politicians, should decide the fate of President Donald Trump.

House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House Judiciary Committee was to begin deliberations Wednesday and conduct a vote within a few days. The articles are expected to be brought before the full House by Christmas. While the Democratic-controlled House is expected to approve the articles, the Republican majority in the Senate is unlikely to agree.

Smith said some in Washington are calling for immediate dismissal of the case while others are pushing for a long, drawn-out, detailed process. In either case, he said it’s fairly obvious that the Senate will dispose of the issue.

“I’m certainly not afraid of the process being carried out,” Smith said, “but I think it is a lesson that things like this should not be done for the purposes of sending a message, which seems to be the case right now. Especially when you look at the process that (California Democratic Rep.) Adam Schiff and others have led, some would say it’s entertaining. Others would say it’s sad. Really, everyone I think understands that it’s a political decision. When it’s a political decision like this, and it involves undoing the last election, let’s leave it to the people. Let’s leave it to the voters as we head into the election year that’s right around the corner.”

While it’s not officially an election year yet, Smith said the campaigning has begun in full swing.

“We’re in an election cycle now, and I think that’s the biggest reason why the very partisan impeachment effort should be sidelined,” he said. “Really, let the people decide. Let’s not have Congress attempt to undo the last election just because they disagree with the President on issues. I think within hours of the President being inaugurated there were efforts underway to impeach him.”

Smith said that the process is important, however he believes that there are more important issues to tackle in Washington, citing the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, healthcare and economic issues including flooding, hail and the July irrigation canal tunnel collapse that caused extensive crop damage in the Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming.

“More trade,” he said when asked about priorities for 2020. “I think we’ve got healthcare issues that will certainly need resolving. The economy in general is always a priority for me. Agriculture as we are moving forward. We had all these disasters that have been and are being addressed across the district, so I’m hoping that we’ll see some stability with recovering from those disasters.”

Republicans and Democrats will always have their partisan differences, but Smith said those issues can certainly hamper progress.

“Ultimately, the American people suffer because of the division in Washington,” he said. “Our economy can suffer although we’ve been able to overcome that. Despite efforts to do otherwise, we see a strong economy. Let’s work together to bring folks off the sidelines of our economy to seeing a sustainable prosperity moving forward. Now is the time to do that, rather than the partisan bickering that is all too often the part that takes up so much of the resources here in Washington.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com