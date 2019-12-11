Health care reform has been at the forefront of the American landscape for some time, and one Nebraska congressman said the issue continues to be muddled.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith told the Star-Herald a bipartisan effort underway in the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee was recently derailed when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dropped her own favored bill (H.R. 3) into the mix. That bill regarding prescription drugs will likely be up for vote Thursday. Smith called H.R. 3 a “bad bill” in terms of government attempting to control prices.

“There is common agreement that it will likely lead to less innovation, fewer cures,” Smith said. “(Consumer Driven Options) has weighed in on this as well. I think the CDO estimates that we would probably forgo 15 cures because of the way the bill is structured. It would disincentivize innovations from being created. Ultimately, the American people will be harmed. I think there are ways to get at the offensive pricing without the government trying to control prices. We would want to encourage competition, and I think we can encourage competition and innovation at the same time.”

Smith said some current policies have done more harm than good when it comes to prescription medications.

“There are some policies currently on the books when you look at the complexities of Medicare, Medicaid and so forth that unintentionally discourage competition.” he said. “We have a lot of rebating for example that takes away from a more transparent pricing of drugs. We want to empower consumers, and I don’t think we’ve done what we can.”

Whether it’s standard therapies in health care or whether it’s medication, Smith said lawmakers need to focus on how to empower consumers rather than automatically thinking the government needs to be making decisions.

“Let’s empower individuals to do everything that they can,” he said. “We’ve done some of that with Medicare Part D in the broader picture of consumers to find plans that are the best for themselves. When you look at the overall results of Medicare Part D, they’re very positive. Now there are some categories within Medicare Part D that the pricing has kind of gotten out of control because government has gotten a little too involved. When we empower consumers, generally the results are good for consumers themselves and good for taxpayers as well.”

Smith said one of the unfortunate results of Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is that it has driven up the cost of health care so much that its original intent was lost.

“There might be someone who might have insurance now that didn’t before, but their co-pays and deductibles are so high it’s hard to say that they even have insurance,” he said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau representatives testified earlier this year regarding their health plan and indicated that members save 25% on their premium because of the product that is offered in addition to covering pre-existing conditions. Smith said programs such as that are too few and far between.

“A lot of the demagoguery about health care over the last few years has stood in the way of actual solutions that we know need to be out there,” Smith said. “I don’t think the solution is just throwing more people on Medicaid. That’s not insurance. That is taxpayer funded health care. I think we can do better with ensuring that, even if we have to assist individuals in finding premiums in the private sector. I think when you look at the reimbursements to doctors and hospitals, the private sector does better at that than Medicare and Medicaid. Certainly, the Medicare for all notion that we hear so much about, that to me is a dead end in terms of consumers and patients really having more options. Putting a prohibition on private health insurance is not the answer, and I think a lot of hard-working Americans who appreciate the health care plan that they have right now, we don’t want to take that away from them.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com