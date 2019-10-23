The WING task force received good news on Monday: It had been awarded more than $100,000 in grant funds.

WING Advisory Board President Kevin Spencer said the board received notification from the Nebraska Crime Commission that it had been awarded $116,742 in Byrne/JAG funds.

“That was good news,” Spencer said.

The WING task force had last received grant funding from the commission three years ago, having been denied in 2017.

In 2017, the Nebraska Crime Commission notified the task force that it would direct Byrne/JAG grant funding to other projects and WING officials said they had been told that funds would be directed to community policing. The task force did not apply for funds in 2018.

In February, a new director was named to the Nebraska Crime Commission and WING was encouraged to apply again for funds. This time, they were successful in their application.

The grant funds are significant to the task force, Spencer said. Local entities support the task force, providing personnel.

“It was costing all of them in the WING task force monies out of their budget to support the task force,” he said. “The overtime that agencies were incurring was tremendous.”

Spencer said he had calculated several hundred hours of overtime as he put together the grant application. Agencies were paying more than $100,000 in overtime costs.

The grant funds will help cover those costs.

“We are appreciative,” he said. “For the Panhandle, (awarding of the grant) is great news. It will relieve some of the financial burden on everyone’s budgets.”

The WING task force continues to be significant in reducing drug trafficking in the Panhandle. In 2019, WING arrested more than 30 individuals in an operation that resulted in the arrests of individuals from Chadron to Kimball on warrants for drug offenses. WING was part of a large-scale operation, dubbed the largest drug bust in Nebraska history, in February 2016 in which 64 indictments were issued, 46 pounds of methamphetamine and 13 weapons were seized in central and western Nebraska and northeast Colorado.

Task force investigations cover the entire 11 counties of the Panhandle. Oftentimes, Spencer said, local agencies bring cases to their attention and the task force investigators work together with the agencies.

“Some agencies just don’t have the manpower for those drug investigations,” he said. “They rely on the task force to come in and conduct these types of investigations.”

In 2018, 993 drug-related arrests or citations were made by WING and other agencies throughout the Panhandle and more than 11,443 grams of drugs were seized. The amount of drug seizures in 2018 doubled from 2017, when nearly 5,996 grams in drugs were seized.

“We continue to make arrests and drug seizures,” Spencer said. “Our focus is spent primarily investigating methamphetamine and heroine cases. There is a combination, as often, where there is one, there is another. Our investigators are trying to work their ways up and take down organized drug trafficking offenders.

“(WING investigators) do a lot of great work. We are very proud of the great work the task force does in helping keep our communities safe.”

Agencies with full-time investigators and staff committed to the task force are: Alliance, Sidney, Cheyenne County, the Nebraska State Patrol, Gering, Scottsbluff and Scotts Bluff County. Chadron has an officer assigned to the task force part-time.

HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), a source of federal funds, also help support the task force, primarily with overtime costs and some operating expenses. Spencer estimated those funds at about $60,000 each year.

Within the Panhandle, local cities and counties that do not contribute personnel were approached about donating funds to the task force. Spencer said many entities stepped up, contributing funds.

“We appreciate those governing bodies donating funds toward our operations expenses,” Spencer said. “It is appreciated and helps us in our efforts. Their support is very important to us.”