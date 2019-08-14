SCOTTSBLUFF — As the morning sun crested the horizon over the valley, balloon pilots from around the U.S. lifted off to complete the second set of tasks Wednesday.
There were four tasks for the pilots to score points on as they headed in a northwest direction over Scottsbluff and northeast of Mitchell.
For pilot Leroy Clair of Carlisle, Iowa, the Wednesday morning flight was a windy challenge.
“As we were climbing, we were hitting wind sheers and they were really bad,” Clair said. “It was fun. It was a great flight.”
According to his logger, Clair traveled at a top speed of 47 kilometers or 29.2 miles per hour.
Clair touched down northeast of Mitchell on Cook Oil Road and found the judges’ tasks called achievable.
“The winds were worked out good for us,” Clair said. “We’re flying on the edge of a bunch of wind disturbance with all the storms around, so it’s been a challenge for them to get tasks called.”
Reflecting on the flight, Clair said his favorite task was the final one, which was a maximum distance double drop.
“The idea behind the target was we had to come in and have our baggies as far apart from each other as possible,” he said.
Taking the scoring quadrants into consideration, Clair and his team determined the furthest point on an arch to drop the second baggie. During the task, his balloon reached about 3,900 feet above the ground.
“You had to go through a bunch of wind disturbances to get that high,” Clair said. “It tossed you around a little bit.”
For Re/Max balloon pilot Matt Fenster, the morning flight was a challenge.
“The speed that we had and the tasks that we had caused us to have to go from basically the surface up to 7 to 8,000 feet in flight,” Fenster said. “It was very challenging, but a lot of fun.”
After getting his balloon into the air, Fenster was focused on hitting the targets. While his accuracy was off on the first two targets at Lacey Park and Western Nebraska Community College, he did better on the third target.
“When I let it go, you’re coming across there at 25 mph and it’s truly a guessing game,” Fenster said. “You’re doing a drop, so you can’t throw it. You’re just letting go when you think you’re in the right spot.” With trees quickly becoming a factor to his west, he let go of his baggie and focusing on getting over the barrier.
“I didn’t see it land and when I turned around, I saw it landed in the middle,” he said. “I thought ‘was that me?’ Somebody called over the radio and said that was me.”