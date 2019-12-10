Air Force 2 makes stop in Scottsbluff as part of training program

Western Nebraska Regional Airport had a larger than usual visitor Monday afternoon as a Boeing 737 rolled down the runway. This one came from Washington, D.C. It was Air Force 2, primarily assigned to Vice President Mike Pence.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo said he had been contacted by the government about a training exercise for their pilots. In addition to the vice president, the plane is used to transport higher-up government officials and members of Congress.

“The plane is designed to fly 24 hours a day in 8-hour shifts so they always have several pilots on board,” Aguallo said. “They were doing training for some of their pilots and requested a stop here. It was also an opportunity for us to test our skills for handling a plane of that size.”

Aguallo said the airport runways didn’t have a problem with the plane’s weight. The facility is designated as a diversion airport for larger planes that need to land when weather closes the primary destination.

“They were a couple of hours late on Monday, but they got here,” Aguallo said. “We got them settled and made sure we could jump-start them in the morning.”

He said government officials gave airport officials a tour of Air Force 2. The plane is divided into three sections: communications personnel sit directly behind pilot’s cockpit. The crew is behind them.

“The farther back you sit, the more important you are,” Aguallo said. “There are only two seats in the back, a restroom and a sofa that makes into a bed. It was kind of cool to sit in the seat where the vice president usually sits.”

After staying the night in western Nebraska, the crew and pilots were up early Tuesday morning for the return flight back to D.C.

