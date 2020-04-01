As the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak, local public bodies have had to modify how members meet. For the first time, the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority met in special session on April 1 via teleconference to discuss airport operations in a time of social distancing.

When dealing with any possible COVID-19 outbreak among airport personnel, Jerry Ostdiek, the board’s legal counsel, recommended following a similar procedure adopted by the schools.

“The airport director would be allowed to make pay modifications so that employees won’t experience a hardship if they go through this,” Ostdiek said.

The policy would allow Airport Director Raul Aguallo to grant personnel who test positive for the virus a paid leave of absence, including benefits, for duty days that occur during a period of 14 consecutive calendar days.

The board also authorized Aguallo to work with federal, state and community health groups to determine what operations might need to be restricted within the airport buildings from a health standpoint until the governor’s emergency declaration is lifted.

The airport board also went into closed session to evaluate Aguallo’s progress in implementing needed changes for airport operations.

“Raul is responding very well to all the proposed changes,” Airport Board Chairman Bob Unzicker said. “He’s anxious to get everything into proper perspective so airport operations can be tightened up.”

One of the recommendations was to implement a paper trail for the checkout of airport vehicles. Another was to more closely track employee hours.

“We’re looking to initiate a time reporting system where employees can use their smartphone to check in and out,” Unzicker said. “It includes a GPS function so employees’ locations can be tracked. Our policy states that employees must check in and out from airport property, not their homes.”

Unzicker said there were a few hiccups in running the board’s first meeting via teleconference. But guidelines will be developed to assure an accurate public record of all meetings is maintained.

The airport authority’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 15.