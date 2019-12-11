Monday’s stopover by Air Force 2 at Western Nebraska Regional Airport reminded officials of the need for stronger runways to handle larger, heavier aircraft like the Boeing 737 Air Force 2 jet.

During Wednesday’s Airport Authority Board meeting, Airport Director Raul Aguallo said Runway 523, the airport’s cross runway, has been giving them some problems.

“When Air Force 2 came in for pilot training, I told them they couldn’t fly the cross runway because they couldn’t touch down,” Aguallo said. “They weren’t very happy about it but they were able to complete all their training.”

He added the Air Force 2 landing gives them a better case with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in calling for needed repairs.

“We’re a diversionary airport, so we get heavy jets here on a regular basis,” Aguallo said. “They have to have a safe way to land on a cross runway. I’ve learned the regional planner for the FAA who would approve this project is in agreement.”

Airport officials disagree with an initial proposal by the FAA to take 5,500 feet out of the center of the runway, move in the lights and displace all the asphalt.

“Alliance and other airports have done that and now they’re getting hit by the airport inspectors when the pavement fails because it’s attached to the runway,” he said. “We don’t have the necessary funds to continue maintenance on that.”

Aguallo said by the end of the year, airport staff will submit two options for Runway 523. One would be to completely rehab the runway as it is. If the FAA insists on shortening the runway, local airport officials will propose removing all the concrete around the runway, making the approaches standard for airports, and installing a parallel taxiway.

“That last option would cost about $22 million as opposed to the $7 million we’re asking for rehab,” he said. “We’re optimistic we’ll get what we want.”

In other action, Aguallo said the Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm was the longest period when the airport was completely closed. Crews came out on Dec. 30 to clear snow, but it kept blowing in as fast as it could be cleared. By mid-day, crews were sent home.

“We finally opened on Monday,” he said. “Denver wasn’t sending flights anyway. As soon as we got the runways cleared, the sun came out so we opened by about 10 a.m.”

The new building to house new fire equipment is still in the design phase and Aguallo said they’d like to have a first draft ready by the end of the year.

The design plan must then go through several approval processes at both the state and federal level before a final cost can be determined. The airport currently has about $2.3 million in federal funding already available for the project with Scotts Bluff County paying 10% of the cost of the building.

Assistant Airport Director Cheryl Clause reported they’re estimating about 1,650 boardings in December for SkyWest Airlines service to Denver. For 2019, that would be around 16,750 boardings.

When other flights and charters are included, the airport should record more than 18,000 boardings for 2019.

