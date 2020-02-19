Airport board opposes changes to runway

As Western Nebraska Regional Airport gets increasingly busy, new procedures need to be implemented to assure the facility is operating at peak efficiency.

A good portion of the monthly Airport Authority Board meeting on Wednesday was taken up with how to handle increased boardings, snow removal, diversion flights and from other airlines.

“This is why we need to treat our customers as a top priority,” said board member Neal Smith. “We’re here to make sure things work properly and I think we’re committed to that.”

One large factor that makes increased flights possible is the airport’s 8,002-foot runway 5-23 that can handle larger jets. Recently, the Federal Aviation Administration has questioned whether that runway needs be that length.

Cheryl Clause, Acting Airport Director, told the board an engineering study has been completed with several options, but the report urged the FAA to keep the runway as it is.

She said airport administration will be arranging a face-to-face meeting with FAA officials in Kansas City to discuss the issue.

Figures from Sky West Airlines show that despite four weather related cancellations, there were 707 boardings for the month so far. The airline is expecting about 1,200 boardings by the end of the month. That will put the estimate at 2,600-2,700 boardings so far in 2020.

Crystal Lessert, local General Manager for Sky West Airlines, said she’s impressed by the increased volume of passenger travel. She’s added several more staff, bringing the total to 18 for handling all the boardings.

Lessert said another large part of their business comes from diversion flights — airliners that stop at Scottsbluff when weather conditions keep them from continuing on to Denver. Only about three or four flights have had to be cancelled because of local weather conditions.

“Our diversion flights from the first year we were open to last year has seen a huge increase,” Lessert said. “In two weeks of our diversion season we took as many planes as the entire previous year.”

She added that United Airlines, which Sky West flies for, is discussing whether to bring in larger equipment to handle diversions that can run as high as 11 planes at any one time.

“The equipment we have now doesn’t work on anything larger than a 737. But we get diversions as large as 757s and Airbuses,” she said.

Sky West ground handles flights not only from United, but also from Delta, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Board member Smith said that could be a positive argument to keep runway 5-23 at its current length.

Lessert said at any one time, they’ve had as many as 12 diversion flights parked nose to tail behind the airport terminal.

Another challenge is having sufficient jet fuel to handle that many planes in need of refueling. The airport is in the process of getting its 12,000 gallon jet fuel tank open again. Dick Bosn with Valley Airways said he also keeps from 22,000 to 25,000 gallons of jet fuel in stock during the diversion season.

“I’m not going run out because I also have regular customers,” Bosn said. “Most of the time we don’t have two days of thunderstorms in a row because they move through so fast.”

Board Chairman Bob Unzicker and Vice Chairman Matt Ziegler both encouraged everyone at the meeting to keep them informed about any concerns so effective changes can be made.