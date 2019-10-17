SCOTTSBLUFF — “We’ve all lost a dear friend” is how Bob Unzicker, the new chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority phrased it.

Unzicker became board chairman with the Sept. 16 passing of Don Overman, who had an instrumental part in the evolution of what would become the Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The terminal was named in his honor.

At the conclusion of their monthly meeting, airport board members took some time to remember their friend and colleague.

Unzicker said the facility was still a county airport with a small terminal when he and Overman met with Ken Risk of Risk Industries in Kimball.

“He told us that business never comes to a community by bus,” Unzicker said. “It was from those words we decided to make the airport a facility that says we’re open for business. There’s no reason why small communities can’t have great facilities.”

Overman, who was Scottsbluff’s longest serving mayor, and Unzicker, who served as mayor of Gering, were both active in assuring the airport received sufficient federal support, whether they had to state their case before Congress or the Federal Aviation Administration.

“You can’t print what I’m thinking” is how Overman responded to a media question after hearing the FAA was evaluating whether to shorten the airport’s primary runway.

“The entire area has lost a strong community advocate and he will be missed,” Unzicker said.

With Unzicker’s promotion to board chairman, member Matt Ziegler was named vice chairman.

Before adjourning their monthly board meeting, Unzicker presented his friend’s nameplate to Overman’s son, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

The Airport Authority Board also dealt with a number of ongoing issues regarding airport operations. One was to sign a preliminary agreement for engineering services to erect a new building addition large enough to house the airport’s new emergency fire vehicle. Existing equipment will remain in the original building.

Engineer Jeff Wolfe with M.C. Schaff and Associates said the existing building doesn’t meet current safety and space requirements for firefighting equipment. The new addition will be built directly west of the current one and the two buildings will be connected.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo said the airport now has pre-check capability for fliers whose security has been cleared with the federal government. Pre-check allows previously screened fliers to board without going through the standard search procedure by the Transportation Safety Administration.

Aguallo said they advertised for a new operator for the airport restaurant after the previous operator chose not to renew their lease.

“We didn’t receive any proposals from the ad,” he said. “We’re going to start looking for a restaurant person from a different perspective, but we’re not sure what that is yet. It’s quite possible we won’t have someone in there until sometime after the first of the year. We want to make sure we get the right person.”

Aguallo said the airport is also working through the long and expensive process of repairing and paying for the damage from this past summer’s major hailstorms.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.