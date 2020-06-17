Western Nebraska Regional Airport will receive about $1.1 million from the federal CARES Act, passed to help lessen the financial hit of losses left by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo outlines the CARES Act expectations during a meeting of the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Wednesday.

“The funds will be used as needed for airport operations,” Aguallo said. “One item is to repay the loss of $4.50 we get for each passenger flying out of the airport. When the number of boardings went down, the revenue dried up.”

The airport will also use some of the funds to pay down some of their bonded indebtedness and recoup some of the expenses caused by COVID-19. The remainder will be used later as improvements to the airport facility become necessary.

CARES Act grant funding is also picking up the required 10% match of $150,000 for the airport’s new fire equipment building, with the federal government paying the entire $1.7 million cost of construction.

Assistant Airport Director Cheryl Clause reported thatboardings are starting to go up again for the airport’s carrier, SkyWest Airlines. There have been 140 people flying so far for the month of June.

Clause said if that average holds, SkyWest boardings could increase by another 200 by the end of the month.

“So far this year we’ve had 3,997 boardings,” she said. “It’s not the number we’d like to see but it’s good in light of what we’ve been going through.”

She added the Federal Aviation Administration will more than likely place a moratorium on requirements to receive Essential Air Service funding.

Currently, EAS airports are required to have at least 10,000 annual boardings to be eligible for $1 million to be used for airport improvements.

Aguallo also told board members that starting July 6, SkyWest will be returning to two flights per day Monday through Friday and one flight on both Saturday and Sunday. The airline had earlier cut back its service because fewer people were flying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all the news from the airport board meeting was positive. Aguallo said he’s been asking for letters of support from Nebraska’s Congressional delegation and area business leaders in support of expanding one of the airport’s runways.

The airport would like to completely rehab Runway 5-23 because Western Nebraska Regional is a diversionary airport and gets heavy jet landings on a regular basis. The planes have to have a safe way to land on a cross runway.

Although diversionary landings have almost dried up because of COVID-19 precautions, they could come back once the crisis passes.

“I’m still negotiating with the FAA on the length of the runway,” Aguallo said. “They told me they want it to be 75 by 5500 feet, but that won’t work for us. I’d like it to be 100 by 7200 feet. I know the FAA representative, so I’m confident we’ll reach an agreement.”

The airport’s upcoming budget was discussed briefly at Wednesday’s meeting. Clause said that until the county assessor’s office gives them a solid number for the value of the airport property, they’re only “guesstimating.”

The numbers aren’t expected to change dramatically, but their budget was set at just under $5.3 million.