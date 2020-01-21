The director of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport has been placed on administrative leave.

Following the January meeting of the Scotts Bluff County Airport Board, Airport Director Raul Aguallo was placed on temporary administrative leave with pay until an investigation into unspecified allegations can be completed.

Airport Board Chairman Bob Unzicker said that because of the county sheriff’s ties to the airport authority, board members decided to turn the investigation over to the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Allegedly, Raul had airport employees doing some work on his house on airport time, which is inappropriate,” Unzicker said. “The State Patrol told me that because of a large case load, it might take up to 30 days to complete the investigation.”

In the interim, Cheryl Clause, assistant director of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, is serving as director. Administrative Assistant Lorraine Greenwalt said the office is still busy keeping airport operations going.

Unzicker said the board will wait until completion of the investigation before deciding whether any further action is appropriate.

Aguallo has been serving as director of the airport since Aug. 1, 2018, named to the post after former director Darwin Skelton announced plans to retire.