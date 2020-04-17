Negotiations are continuing between Western Nebraska Regional Airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration over the future of the airport’s primary Runway 5-23.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo said he was disappointed by the grant funding figure awarded to the airport under the recently-passed CARES Act that provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses to preserve jobs for American industries.

The airport’s portion from the federal government was $1,058,818.

Aguallo contends that similar sized airports in other parts of the state received much more. North Platte is getting $3.8 million.

“The feds aren’t being equitable in distributing the money,” he said. “I’ve asked the FAA in Kansas City to review our grant application to make sure the dollar amount is correct”

Some of that CARES Act funding could go toward a project in the works to completely rehab Runway 5-23.

As a diversionary airport, Western Nebraska Regional gets heavy jet landings on a regular basis. The planes have to have a safe way to land on a cross runway.

“The issue we’ve had with the runway in the past is the lack of federal funding to complete the work,"” Aguallo said. “We now have available funding under the CARES Act, so I’m asking our Congressional delegation to go to bat for us. It’s time to get these projects funded.”

He said they’re committed to finishing the work on Runway 5-23. But they’re still negotiating with the FAA about the length and width of the runway.

The initial proposal from the FAA would take 5,500 feet out of the center of the runway, move in the lights and displace all the asphalt.

If the feds insist on shortening the runway, local airport officials will propose removing all the concrete around the runway, making the approaches standard for airports, and installing a parallel taxiway. Of course, that option would greatly increase the cost.

Airport Authority Board Chairman Bob Unzicker said he’s confident the feds will come through with what’s needed to retain the runway in its current condition.

“Denver needs an alternative airport in case weather makes it impossible for planes to land there,” Unzicker said. “When they’re closed, we get a lot of their air traffic, so it’s important to maintain our air service.”

Rumors have been circulating recently that a third round of federal funding, possibly in the trillions of dollars, might be in the works.

“I have several projects that need to get done,” Aguallo said. “I called the Department of Aeronautics asking them to push forward our projects for full funding if it becomes available.”

Another concern is the dramatic drop in the number of boardings on SkyWest, the airport’s flight provider to and from Denver.

One million dollars a year is available from the FAA if boardings are kept at 10,000 or more. So far this year, SkyWest has logged 26 passengers from Western Nebraska Regional.

Consequently, the airline is considering cutting back service to one flight a day, probably heading out in the morning and returning that evening.

“SkyWest is the only airline we have that serves a major market,” Aguallo said, “so they have to survive this. People are afraid to fly in close proximity to others, even though the plane is being cleaned daily.”

Aguallo said he’s confident the FAA will give them a waiver and use last year’s boarding numbers so the airport can continue receiving the million dollars for facility improvements.

He’s also confident the coronavirus crisis will soon be resolved and the economy, including air service, can get back to business.\