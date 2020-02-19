Alliance City Council to ask voters for LB 357 approval, Scottsbluff considering options

The Alliance City Council Tuesday night approved adding a ballot measure asking voters to approve an additional half-cent sales tax targeted for use on infrastructure.

Scottsbluff’s City Council discussed LB 357 Tuesday night as well, but did not take action to put the measure on the ballot for a third time.

In Alliance, the council had discussed the ballot measure at its Feb. 3 meeting, but couldn’t agree on language. Tuesday night, Mayor Mike Dafney credited the council and City Manager Jeff Sprock for working together for a resolution that resulted in a 5-0 vote of the council.

Dafney called the LB 357 tax “the fairest one out there,” and said the city is proposing a 75/25 split of the revenues with 75% targeted to street repairs and 25% essentially serving as a reserve fund that can only be used for infrastructure and only with a super majority vote of the council. There was discussion about using the funds strictly for streets, but Dafney said that ties the council’s hands and the hands of future councils in the event of a disaster, such as a tornado, where large-scale repairs might be needed. In the end, the council compromised on the 75/25 split. The expectation is that the tax would generate an additional $600,000 to $700,000 per year with the tax sunsetting after 10 years unless the voters were to approve it again.

“One of my arguments with it not going clear to streets is, if we have an infrastructure emergency, such as a museum roof or library roof, we budget and we’ve got contingencies for that, but if we had a major disaster go through here, those two items are general fund items, which are supported by property tax,” Dafney said. “So, what happens is you either have to raise property tax or electric or something with the power station, that would be a utility rate increase. Well, if I can take sales tax and offset either property tax or utility rate increases, why not? You know once you raise rates or property taxes, you’re never bringing them back down. That’s why I didn’t want to tie my hands. I wouldn’t run my business that way, why run the city business like that?”

A project previously approved to replace Third Street in Alliance for this year has been put on hold because in the process of rebidding the project, the costs went up to the point where the city no longer has the funds for the project. Dafney said LB 357 revenues would be targeted more to repairing deteriorating residential streets in town.

“Two years ago, we resurfaced quite a few streets, milled them off and overlayed,” Dafney said. “We’ve got quite a few that we need to do yet, but with what was going to Third Street, we just didn’t have money budgeted for them. This will help us. I think our six-year plan calls for about $6 million worth of money that needs to be done for streets.”

Scottsbluff voters rejected the measure in 2016 and 2018, but council member Scott Shaver said he believed the previous language was too vague about the projects proposed.

“I think it probably would have gone through last time had we stuck to storm sewers and not thrown everything at it,” Shaver said. “That was what killed it last time. If it’s going to go through, the only way is to have something specific that it has to be spent on so it doesn’t appear to be a slush fund to the public.”

After discussion about use of the revenue generated for storm water or street projects, Mayor Raymond Gonzales, who brought the question to the council for feedback, said the measure would come back before the council to narrow down its wishes.

“This will pop up on future agendas as we move forward and we identify projects,” Gonzales said. “I just wanted to see if the interest was there so we can start having these discussions now.”