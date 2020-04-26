Alliance fire chief followed his dream to be a firefighter

ALLIANCE — From the time Fred and Jinny Shoemaker's son was 2, the couple would tell you he wanted to be a firefighter.

Through grade school when the Shoemaker’s son would come home with his report card, the box where it said what he wanted to be when he grows up, it always said firefighter. Although Troy Shoemaker confesses that there are some days when he wishes he could still be riding the tailboard, he currently serves the fire chief in Alliance, the town where he grew up and where his father served as a volunteer firefighter.

“It’s humbling,” Troy Shoemaker said. “I look back at when I grew up here, and if you would have asked me when I was 10 or 11 if I’d ever be the chief here, it never crossed my mind. It’s extremely humbling, but I’m extremely proud to be here. It’s an honor.

"It’s a privilege, and I get to work alongside people that my dad did. I get to work alongside people that I went to school with here. And I still get to have, not necessarily daily conversations with, but I get to spend some time with the former chief (Howard J. “Bud” Taylor) who still lives in town that I grew up under. It’s good.”

Shoemaker graduated from Alliance High School in 1989 and joined the United States Navy as a damage controllman, essentially a shipboard firefighter. He was the first fire marshal on board the U.S.S. Champion minesweeper before being transferred to Operation Deep Freeze when the Navy still operated its fire department in Antarctica. He left the Navy as a Second Class Petty Officer in 1994 when he was offered a position with the company hired to transition the Antarctica operations from a military-run fire department to the civilian-run fire department. In 1996, he accepted a position with the Scottsbluff Fire Department.

A strong sense of history and family can be found in Shoemaker’s office at the Alliance Volunteer Fire Station. A section of fire pole that was too tall to be moved from the old fire station in the city’s municipal building to the new fire station is in the office. On the walls are pictures of Shoemaker with his father, with former chief Taylor, with his family and with the crew he worked with on his last shift as captain in Scottsbluff.

“I was always told, ‘Don’t forget where you came from,’” Shoemaker said. “I’ve never forgot that I came from (Alliance), but I’ve never forgot that I came through (Scottsbluff).

"That was my last shift, December 2007," he says while looking at the photo. "You’ve got Justin Houstoun, who is now a captain. He was my probationary firefighter. Ryan Lohr, who is now a captain. Parrish Abel, Paul Neideffer. I remember. That was an amazing crew. You look at three of them now, and they’re still there – two of them in leadership positions. It’s not because of me. That’s because of them. It’s one of those things where it’s nice to look back and say, ‘I worked with those guys when they were firefighters and now look at them.’ Am I proud of them? Absolutely. But they did all the hard work to get where they’re at.”

Honoring history includes honoring past member Erwin Sample, who died in the line of duty in 1985. Shortly after Shoemaker’s appointment as chief, a picture of Sample was put up in the department’s clubhouse room. On Memorial Day 2015, the department placed a bronze plaque on Sample’s headstone and held a ceremony in his honor.

“You have to celebrate the good and the bad,” Shoemaker said. “We can’t lose focus of where we came from. It’s part of history. We celebrate Erwin’s life. Nobody can walk into our club room and not see his picture hanging on the wall because it’s there. We put that up shortly after I became the chief. I was like 10 or 11 when that happened, but my dad was on here, and I went to the funeral with him and saw how the department honored him. And then, I knew that we needed to continue to do that.”

The Alliance Fire Department consists of four paid firefighters and currently has around 45 volunteers. Shoemaker said he is “blessed” with the team he inherited from former Chief David McCarty. Transitioning from a captain leading a team in Scottsbluff to the chief leading an entire department in Alliance was a bit of a learning curve.

“I was pretty comfortable with leading four people. … Now, I’ve got 45 different personalities,” Shoemaker said. “But they’re all good people. We just try to look for the best out of each one of them. Over time, you figure out how each one of them ticks a little bit. It just means that you can’t approach each problem the same way. The problem may be similar, but depending on the person sitting in front of you, you might just have to go a different direction to get the result that you want to get.”

It takes a certain kind of individual to serve in the fire department.

“You have to have the desire to serve,” Shoemaker said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about the department. It’s about them. And when I say ‘them,’ it’s about our neighbors, the other 8,900 people who live in our community. It’s about them. It’s not about us. If you don’t have that inkling that you can serve others, you’re not going to be successful in this. And I found that out a long time ago.”

Finding volunteers for anything is getting tougher all the time, and Shoemaker said it’s been interesting for him, having never been a volunteer firefighter, to see why each individual on his department chooses to serve.

“Since I’ve been in the fire service, I was always on the career side,” he said. “I was always getting some kind of compensation for doing what I was doing. Where these people, they get very little compensation, and that’s talking monetary, but they get a lot more benefits from it than the average person realizes that they get.

"They get a sense of pride, sense of community, sense of serving others. It’s not just about wearing a T-shirt. And they’ll tell you that. If I knew really when I came here in January 2008 how a volunteer really ticked, that would have been beneficial. I had an idea only because I grew up here, but by no means was I an expert because each one of them tick a little bit differently as to why they do what they want to do. One of the greatest sources of pride for me is when I get to look at them and see them smile when they get to do something good.”

In the end, one thing is consistent for the fire service, whether it be in Alliance or any other department.

“When the bell rings, we answer the call,” Shoemaker said. “We do it continuously.”