Alliance names new tourism director

Sometimes, everything falls into place perfectly. That’s what happened with Alliance’s new director of tourism.

Amity Palmer recently stepped into the position as director of tourism and will also fill the role of assistant director at Box Butte Development Corporation.

Palmer’s husband, Jerad, accepted a position as the administrator at Sky View Golf Course. Five days later their home in Lincoln was up for sale.

She finished her last day at Marvin Windows on Jan. 26 and by Feb. 1, the couple and their daughter, Leala, were in Alliance. Palmer still needed to find a job for herself and came across the tourism director listing.

“I was really, really excited when I read the job description,” Palmer said. She has 17 years of experience in marketing and sales. “I knew it was kind of meant to be.”

One of the biggest draws for her was the chance to work with all different types of people.

“I’ve got strong skills working with a diverse group of people,” she said.

She accepted the position on Feb. 12 and began work the next day. She admits it has been a whirlwind, all taking place over the course of less than a month, but it feels right.

Although the Palmer’s have spent much of their lives in Lincoln, neither of them are new to small town living — Amity hails from Sidney, Iowa which has a population of just over 1,000 and Jerad was born and raised in Alliance.

“Jared and I have been together for 12 years, so I’m not a total stranger to being here,” Palmer said.

Every year, the couple would use their vacation time to visit Jared’s family, usually for a week or two.

“I’d get to see some of the town,” she said. “Now that I actually live here, it’s a different feel. It has been very impressive to see what they have to offer in this size of community.”

She’s been exploring the attractions and reading up on the history of the area, so she can get more familiar with all of the area’s amenities and attractions.

“The size of the town, the cost of living, the things to do, the schools — all of what I’ve seen has been impressive,” she said.

She said the biggest hurdle in the tourism industry is often proper marketing, not only to tourists but to residents.

It is vital to market the brand and community in a tactical, unique way to draw in outside visitors, she said. Tourism helps keep local economies robust through the creation of jobs, the use of local facilities and spending at local businesses.

She said tourism is essential to “grow a community beyond its average capability and create a diverse and healthy economy that keeps it in ‘thrive mode’ and not ‘survive mode.’”

Just as importantly, though, she said they need to “keep the immediate population of the city and county spending there time and resources right here.”

She believes having an local population that is active in the community does a lot to attract tourists.

“I believe it create the foundation for a more positive, long-term experience for the entire community year-round,” Palmer said. “Our community members need to feel like they are a vital and bright part of the success in our area. Word of mouth is the best advertising in many way and when people enjoy what they have in their home town, they spread the word to others.”

She encourages locals to consider visiting attractions they haven’t visited for awhile — or maybe ever.

“There’s a lot of things both kids and adults can do around here year-round,” she said.

A community calendar is available on visitalliance.com, and the Visit Alliance NE Facebook page is regularly updated with new events. Those who are not on social media can stop by the BBDC office Monday-Friday or can call for information about upcoming events at 308-762-1800.

“I also want to encourage the community to keep their resources here ... that’s hugely important, now more than ever.”

She pointed to the rise of online shopping. While Amazon can offer free two-day shipping, the company isn’t likely to sponsor a children’s sports team in rural Nebraska.

“Local businesses support us, they support our kids and local activities,” Palmer said. “Local businesses work hard and are always there. We want to support them whenever we can.”

Palmer pointed out that she’s lived in towns that have less to offer than Alliance and a city that has a lot more to do, but to her, Alliance is the perfect medium.

She said, “to get the small town feel along with so many things to do — that’s really special.”

