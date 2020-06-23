Allred Brothers fireworks show makes a return

After a one-year hiatus, the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show is back on schedule at a new location.

“The show is only possible because of strong corporate sponsorships and support from local donors,” organizer Justin Allred said. “It’s been a success for us to provide the Gering-Scottsbluff area with a nice fireworks show to celebrate our independence.”

This year’s Allred Brothers Fireworks Show takes place on Friday, July 3. The event has also been moved to the grassy area immediately east of Five Rocks Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to begin as the night gets dark, around 9:10 p.m. The show will run about an hour.

The Allred Brothers show only uses smaller, non-commercial consumer grade fireworks. Those are made well enough for them to bring the audience in closer while still maintaining safety standards. Plus, all the fireworks are purchased locally so the money stays in the area, supporting the community’s small businesses.

In 2019, Gering schools were making improvements to the football stadium area where the fireworks show was being staged. Consequently, the Allreds had to cancel that year’s show. So when they looked into alternatives for 2020, the options were driven by something different — a virus pandemic.

“We needed to have a contingency plan in case of restrictions from COVID-19,” Allred said. “We went to the city to see if Five Rocks would be an option if we had to schedule more of a drive-in type show.”

He added the city was great to work with and now the Allreds are considering the possibility of a permanent move to the amphitheater. For this year, the venue is large enough to keep social distancing in practice.

The Allred Brothers Fireworks Show has a long history in the area. Starting as a large family gathering and picnic to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day, the event outgrew the family back yard and surrounding neighborhood.

About 10 years ago, the fireworks show moved to the Gering High School, where it continued to be a big hit and drew even more attention.

Then about seven years ago, the show moved again to Gering’s Memorial Stadium football field. For the most recent three years, they had overflowing crowds and a number of spectators on surrounding streets and it became a safety concern for local law enforcement.

For more information on the Allred Brothers Fireworks Show, visit their Facebook page.

