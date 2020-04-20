The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert as authorities attempt to locate two children reported to have been abducted from Tekamah.
The alert, issued shortly after 7 a.m., is for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza.
The two boys are believed to be with Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 30. Leichleiter is described as 5'7'', 165 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair. He may be traveling in a white 2009 Expedition NE 31-F325.
Direction of travel is unknown, but both children are believed to be in danger. Anyone spotting the children are asked to call 911 immediately.
