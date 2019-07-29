Animals, exhibits taking shape at Scotts Bluff County Fair

MITCHELL — Families were coming together to present exhibits and animals at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Monday.

Exhibition Hall was filling up with home arts and crafts displays and the barns echoed with the sounds of livestock as youth and their parents worked to get the animals ready for presentation.

Cody and Natalie Creech were working on son Hunter’s swine as the family worked together during preparation for the Market Swine Show.

“Each of our kids has throughout the summer participated in shows somewhere,” Natalie Creech said. “I guess this is our grand finale, showing off all of their hard work this summer.”

Natalie said she was in 4-H and Cody raised dairy cattle.

“We wanted this lifestyle for our kids,” Natalie said. “It’s a good way to teach them responsibility.”

Lizabeth Marker has been participating in 4-H for about 10 years and she said the swine she raises helps her see how hard work can pay off. On Monday, that work paid off with one of her animals being named Grand Champion Swine.

“I pretty much live in the barn,” Marker said. “It’s good to get here and be able to show all the work that I do to everybody.”

With some of the food vendors open Monday, Jackson Jenkins was enjoying his favorite fair food — a doughnut — Monday while he looked after his two sheep. He said he enjoys working with his animals.

“I like it because you get to learn a lot about the animal,” Jenkins said. “It’s a good opportunity to be able to do the fair.”

Tuesday events at the fair will include the Chore Time Relays and One Ton Tug O War at 7 p.m., horticulture/floriculture entries at Exhibition Hall and the opening of the commercial vendors. Animal events will include the Swine Showmanship Show and the Fiber Animal Show at the Livestock Pavillion. A teen dance for ages 13-18 will be from 9:30-11:30 p.m.