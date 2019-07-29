Animals, exhibits taking shape at Scotts Bluff County Fair

MITCHELL — Families were coming together to present exhibits and animals at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Monday.
Exhibition Hall was filling up with home arts and crafts displays and the barns echoed with the sounds of livestock as youth and their parents worked to get the animals ready for presentation.
1 of 21
Cody (left) and Natalie Creech talk things over while daughter Drake hangs in there in the swine area of the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday. Cody and Natalie were helping with son Hunter's entry.
Cody (left) and Natalie Creech talk things over while daughter Drake hangs in there in the swine area of the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday. Cody and Natalie were helping with son Hunter's entry.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
The arena area is full of activity as judge Jesse Hoblyn (pink shirt) makes his assessment during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Baliegh Lane coaxes a pair of goats back into their pen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Ayla Pittman enters her fairy garden into the competition at Exhibition Hall at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Children were enjoying the sand box play area at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Samantha Pinney washes her goat in preparation for show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Owen Hughes watches the judge while he works his animal during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Othaniel Banks is focused as he works his animal during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
It's a swirl of swine around judge Jesse Hoblyn (pink shirt) during the FFA Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Baylee Hubbard was taking in the sights at the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Katelyn Shimic guides her animal during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Lizabeth Marker works with her animal during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Payton Seller brings his animal into the arena during the Market Swine Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Jackson Jenkins (right) enjoys a donut while he talks with Margo Bowles (left) and Wyatt Hayward at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Aubrie Brehm works on keeping her calf groomed at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Riley, Mackenzie and George Liakos (left to right) work on shearing Mackenzie's lamb at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Eain Peterson offers some hay to the goats at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Addison Weinreis (right) and Savannah Jordan wash a lamb at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Jessica Splichal's entry (right) is the grand prize quilt at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Youth art is on display in Exhibition Hall at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Lizabeth Marker (left) and judge Jesse Hoblyn pose for pictures after Marker's animal was named Grand Champion Market Swine at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell Monday.
MARK McCARTHY/Star Herald
Cody and Natalie Creech were working on son Hunter’s swine as the family worked together during preparation for the Market Swine Show.
“Each of our kids has throughout the summer participated in shows somewhere,” Natalie Creech said. “I guess this is our grand finale, showing off all of their hard work this summer.”
Natalie said she was in 4-H and Cody raised dairy cattle.
“We wanted this lifestyle for our kids,” Natalie said. “It’s a good way to teach them responsibility.”
Lizabeth Marker has been participating in 4-H for about 10 years and she said the swine she raises helps her see how hard work can pay off. On Monday, that work paid off with one of her animals being named Grand Champion Swine.
“I pretty much live in the barn,” Marker said. “It’s good to get here and be able to show all the work that I do to everybody.”
With some of the food vendors open Monday, Jackson Jenkins was enjoying his favorite fair food — a doughnut — Monday while he looked after his two sheep. He said he enjoys working with his animals.
“I like it because you get to learn a lot about the animal,” Jenkins said. “It’s a good opportunity to be able to do the fair.”
Tuesday events at the fair will include the Chore Time Relays and One Ton Tug O War at 7 p.m., horticulture/floriculture entries at Exhibition Hall and the opening of the commercial vendors. Animal events will include the Swine Showmanship Show and the Fiber Animal Show at the Livestock Pavillion. A teen dance for ages 13-18 will be from 9:30-11:30 p.m.