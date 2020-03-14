Annual AKC dog show coming up March 27

As early spring rolls in, it’s time again for the annual Scottsbluff Kennel Club Dog Show at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center in Mitchell.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned show is scheduled for March 27-29 with obedience and rally trials starting at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottsbluff Kennel Club Vice-President Suzanne Lilja-Kingma said the club is planning a new event this year that’s been approved by the AKC.

“On Saturday we’re having a Pee Wee Class for kids age 5 through 8 because they have to be 8 to compete in Junior Showmanship,” she said. “The kids will take their dogs around the ring and show them for the judges, just like they would do in a regular show. It’s really fun to watch.”

Lilja-Kingma recalled an earlier show she had attended and watched a 5-year-old girl showing a Great Dane.

“A lot of these younger kids are traveling with their parents to the show, so we opened up a special show just for them,” she said. “It helps them get their foot in for when they’ll compete in Junior Showmanship later on.”

After ribbons are awarded for the winners, all the participants will be treated to a pizza party.

As in past several years, the Scottsbluff Kennel Club is awarding scholarships on Saturday for the Best Junior Handler and Best Reserve Junior Handler — youth age 8 to 18.

The actual scholarships are handed out when the students enter college or trade school.

Other competitions include Best Puppy age 4-6 months and Best Owner/Handler, both on Saturday. The older, veteran dogs will make an appearance that day as well. And on Sunday is the Best Bred by Exhibitor competition.

During the three-day event, judges will also be testing for Canine Good Citizen certification from the AKC.

“We’re also having a supported entry of the Basenji Club all three days,” Lilja-Kingma said. “They’re a very interesting breed because they’re African hunting dogs that are very cat like. And they don’t bark. Their bark sounds more like a yodel.”

The show’s entry date has closed and club members are still tabulating what exhibitors will be attending the show.

“We’ve had close to 700 entries in past years,” Lilja-Kingma said. “They come from all over the country. We’ve had dogs that competed in the Westminster Dog Show.”

The Scottsbluff Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show runs throughout the day Friday-Sunday, March 27-29. Food vendors will be onsite. There isn’t an entry fee for the show, but there will be a $3 per car charge for parking

For more information on the show and the Scottsbluff Kennel Club, visit their website at scottsbluffkc.org.