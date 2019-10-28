Area runners are encouraged to show their red, white and blue and lace up their sneakers for the 11th annual Warrior Run, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

Registration is from 9-9:45 a.m. The 5K run/walk and the 10 K run begin at 10 a.m. There will also be a fun run around the museum for the kids, starting at about 11 a.m.

“The 10K run goes all the way through the monument property and almost to Country Club Road and back and the 5K run/walk goes up to the monument visitor center and back,” Race Coordinator Dave Wolf said. “It’s a great scenic race that’s challenging, but not too difficult.”

Registration fee for the 11th annual Warrior Run is $30 for adults, $15 for children age 9-15 and the fun run is free for kids under 9. The family rate is two adults for $50 and $10 for each child.

Registration deadline is Oct. 30 and there’s a $10 charge added for each adult after that date. However, Wolf said that runners can register the day of the event.

There will be some activities for the kids while the adults are on the course. They can color patriotic pictures that will be displayed at the museum. A veteran will also be there to share about military life.

The annual Warrior Run is organized by the Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization. It is the group’s largest fundraising event of the year.

“We provide emergency assistance to veterans in the area,” Wolf said. “About 99 percent of our proceeds go to help veterans.”

Veterans and returning military members can face any number of challenges when returning home. They could take the form of mental health issues, difficulty in dealing with the Veterans Administration, family problems or trouble assimilating back into society.

Wolf said their assistance can range from helping with rent, utilities, car repairs, fuel to get to and from work and other expenses that would be considered an emergency.

“We also work with other organizations to provide veterans with things like food, transportation and getting them into housing,” Wolf said. “We’ve even helped with medicine on a couple of occasions.”

In the past, the group has organized a business clothing drive for veterans to wear during job interviews. They also work with veterans who want to get back into school with the Veterans Upward Bound program through Western Nebraska Community College.

“Since the Warrior Run started, we’ve been able to provide some $160,000 in financial assistance,” Wolf said. “When we add in all the services and volunteer time, I’m pretty sure it’s twice that number.”

Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization members don’t take a penny for helping. They often spend their own resources for things like time and gas to deliver services to veterans in need.

“We think it’s definitely worth it to help those who have signed up to protect our freedoms and our country,” Wolf said. “We get lots of good comments because so many people in our community are veterans or have a family member who has served or is still serving.”

For more information, visit their website at wyobraskavetshelp.org.

