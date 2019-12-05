Christmas lights are twinkling throughout the valley and Riverside Discovery Center is no exception.

Friday is the first of this year’s Wild Lights celebration, presented by First State Bank.

“Wild Lights is a festive, holiday activity for people to enjoy,” zoo director Anthony Mason said.

During Wild Lights, once the sun goes down, the Christmas lights come on. Zoo staff and volunteers began prep work for the event immediately after decorations from Spooktacular were put away.

“It’s been the whole month of November and then some,” Mason said, adding that the crew was still decorating Thursday afternoon.

The after-hours event takes place from 5-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on Dec. 13-15. Admission is $8 per person for ages two and up. Since it is an after-hours event, it is not included with a zoo membership.

In addition to the lights outside, all of the buildings are decorated and there will be a different activity in each one. Children will have a chance to meet Santa and give him their Christmas list, which is a highlight for Mason.

“My favorite part is probably how happy kids are when they get to meet Santa,” he said. “I think that’s a lot of fun for a lot of kids.”

There will be concessions available for purchase including cocoa, popcorn and cotton candy. Additionally, First State Bank will be sending each patron home with some hot chocolate.

Wild Lights is a fundraiser for Riverside Discovery Center and takes place during the time of year when the zoo sees less visitors.

“During the winter time, our daily traffic obviously slows down a lot,” Mason said. “We still need to feed the animals and keep the electricity on in the winter time.”

Events such as Wild Lights help make that possible.

kamie.stephen@starherald.com