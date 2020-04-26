We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Scotts Bluff County continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Panhandle Public Health District officials announced one more case of the coronavirus. The case involves a man in his 40s who is a close contact of a person previously identified as having the coronavirus.

Since March 2, the 12 counties covered by the Panhandle have had 44 persons test positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-six people have recovered.

Case numbers are: Box Butte, 1; Morrill County, 1; Cheyenne County, 5 (4 recovered); Kimball County, 10 (all recovered); Scotts Bluff County, 27 cases, (12 recovered).

The state of Nebraska is in day 17 of a 21-day campaign announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts, "Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected."

During the campaign, Ricketts has urged Nebraskans to follow six "rules":

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit. 2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. 3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. 4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds. 5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. 6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.