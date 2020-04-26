Scotts Bluff County continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, Panhandle Public Health District officials announced one more case of the coronavirus. The case involves a man in his 40s who is a close contact of a person previously identified as having the coronavirus.
Since March 2, the 12 counties covered by the Panhandle have had 44 persons test positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-six people have recovered.
Case numbers are: Box Butte, 1; Morrill County, 1; Cheyenne County, 5 (4 recovered); Kimball County, 10 (all recovered); Scotts Bluff County, 27 cases, (12 recovered).
The state of Nebraska is in day 17 of a 21-day campaign announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts, "Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected."
During the campaign, Ricketts has urged Nebraskans to follow six "rules":
