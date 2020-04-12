We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A woman in her 80s has been announced as the latest person to suffer from the coronavirus in Scotts Bluff County, public health officials said Sunday.

Panhandle Public Health District said the woman is a close contact of a person previously confirmed as a coronavirus case. The woman has been self-quarantining in her home since March 31.

“We all must work together to stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected during this critical time,” Paulette Schnell, Director, Scotts Bluff County Health Department, said in a press release.

Twenty-seven cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Panhandle Public Health District.

On Saturday, Panhandle Public Health District announced the first positive coronavirus case in Box Butte County.

The Box Butte County case involves a woman in her 70s who has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel-related. The woman had traveled outside of the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.

The latest update brings the number of coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County to 14. Three people in Scotts Bluff County have been hospitalized.

Three positive cases in Scotts Bluff County were reported Saturday. Two cases involve women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. One has been self-quarantining since April 4 and the other since April 7. They are close contacts to a previously positive case and are recovering at home.

A third case, involving a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s, has been announced as travel related. He has been isolating in his home since April 9.

A second case in Cheyenne County has also been announced, involving a woman in her 60s. The woman has been isolating her home since April 3.

Everyone who is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

With Saturday’s announcement, a possible exposure site had been announced: Walmart, Health & Beauty Section, April 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html. Exposure sites generally include locations of positive coronavirus patients and close contacts. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider or public health. Please call before going to any health care facility.

To date, 505 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District. A total of 27 people have tested positive.

Three people have recovered in Scotts Bluff County; an additional person is reported to have recovered in Kimball County, bringing the total to three; and a Cheyenne County woman has recovered.