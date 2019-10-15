Area marching bands rehearse for Old West Weekend Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF — One and two, and step, and four and five.

Marching band students at Scottsbluff High School, Gering High School and Gering Junior High kept in step to the beats Tuesday, Oct. 15, as they practiced their parade and field shows ahead of Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19. Students focused on staying in line as well as hitting those final marks with the beat.

Scottsbluff High School marching band students arrived at the school Tuesday at 7 a.m. ahead of first period to continue working on the three final sets in their field show routine. After stretching and breathing exercises, students grabbed their instruments and headed outside in 36 degree weather.

“Think about having a tall body and tall sound for a good column of air,” band teacher Frank Ibero said.

Tip toeing backward in the field, Ibero reminded the students not to roll onto their heels to avoid falling.

Student drum majors Hope Schanaman and Josie Brezenski practice conducting from stands as they watch their classmates bring the routine together.

“We have three sets left to learn, so I’m not too worried about this weekend,” Schanaman said.

For Brezenski, the changing weather is a worry.

“It’s scary that the weather may be snowing and we can’t practice before Saturday,” Brezenski said.

Still, Schanaman and Brezenski are confident they will make their school and community proud Saturday.

Across the river, Gering freshmen took to the football field Tuesday to practice, but they had to look out for some obstacles.

First-graders from Northfield Elementary were invited to listen to the band perform and stood on the field, so the musicians had to be aware of their surroundings.

First-grader Chase Hendon said his favorite instrument was the drums “because they’re loud and good.”

Axon Nell said watching the freshmen march related to what he learned in class.

“We learned about loud and soft sound and pitch,” Nell said.

Tinsley Libsack also enjoyed watching the marching band practice the song, “Shut Up and Dance.”

“They’re doing a dance and music,” Libsack said. “I like to see them dance and stuff.”

Following practice, freshman Ezabella Longoria said she was nervous, but confident to perform in the Old West Weekend.

“‘Shut Up and Dance’ is a fun song and upbeat,” Longoria said. “My favorite though is ‘Know Your Enemy’ because of the different articulations.”

As the Bulldogs march down Broadway Saturday, Longoria hopes the community feels a sense of pride in the school.

Longoria said she enjoys the field show because she gets to see the other schools’ marching bands perform.

Wyatt Soule is also looking forward to performing in his second Old West Weekend. Over the course of the school year, Soule said the band has improved exponentially and hopes the public understands the challenge of marching in step.

“Trying to hit the notes while moving around and staying in step is a challenge,” Soule said. “It takes a lot more to do it than you think. You have to use your diaphragm and breath and be able not to trip over your feet.”

Ben Veilleux, Gering High School band teacher, said he is proud of the students' preparation for Old West Weekend.

“We have asked them to do a lot, much of it out of their comfort zones, and they have responded well,” Veilleux said. “Their drive for excellence is high on all levels and you will see great effort from everyone on Saturday, along with great marching and playing execution.”

Old West Weekend begins with the parade down Broadway in Scottsbluff at 10 a.m. Bluffs Middle School, Gering Junior High School and Alliance Middle School will march first followed by Bayard, Minatare, Hershey, Mitchell, Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff high schools.

Parade awards will be at 1:15 p.m.

Following the parade, five school marching bands will take to the field at 1:30 p.m. Gering freshman will take the field first, followed by Hershey, Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff. The field show awards are scheduled for 2:55 p.m.

