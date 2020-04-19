Area pastors share encouragement for those struggling during pandemic

The current COVID-19 pandemic is an unchartered course on an unfamiliar sea. Most people have never experienced or navigated a pandemic. We read of new coronavirus cases each day in America. We see reports of climbing numbers of people dying from the virus on a regular basis. We might even have the virus ourselves, as COVID-19 has now extended its tentacles to western Nebraska.

In many cases, we’re isolated in our homes separated from extended family and friends. Schools are closed. Businesses have modified and limited their services. Restaurants are empty. Churches are unfilled. Streets are barren. Playgrounds and parks are unoccupied. Some people are working from home. Others have been hit with layoff or pay reductions. Many struggle to pay the bills. Anxiety and fear are present. There’s uncertainty in the air. Things are different, unchartered and unfamiliar.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives. The closure of our schools, cancellation of sports seasons, musical performances, and special events, reordering of schedules, and the slowdown, if not complete shutdown, of local businesses in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus is difficult for our community,” Jeff Banks, pastor of Monument Bible Church, said. “The crisis impacts us emotionally, our hearts can be overwhelmed by feelings of frustration, anger, apathy, fear, loneliness, and despair, and there, God is at work in and through this crisis.”

Several area pastors share encouragement for people during this difficult time, when people may be discouraged, frightened or anxious due to risk, separation and even uncertainty.

“It’s a wonderful question to ask what pastors would communicate with people during this unprecedented time,” Pastor April Fiet, First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff, said. “God is giving us hope and beautiful things every single day — wonderful sources of encouragement if we take a moment to look. I saw a beautiful rainbow last night.”

One thought of encouragement is that COVID-19 has not and cannot stop the church from being the church. God’s people will go on. Christianity has not ended.

“One of the things I’ve been telling my congregation that I would offer to everyone is that church and faith are not canceled,” Fiet said. “Even when we can’t gather in person, God is still giving us opportunities every day to reach out, either on the phone or email or through letters. We need a lot of that right now. We may be distant physically, but we can still be connected. I think our community is handling this very well.”

The church, services or not, COVID-19 or not, is here for people. It’s still active in our community, not active in the way of gatherings over ten people, but still active.

“The churches are still very active in the community. Just because we’re not holding Sunday services doesn’t mean that we’ve stopped being the church. We are here for our community, and we are here for our people,” Ben Poole, pastor at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, said.

Life and hardship are joined. Life is filled with hardship. If not COVID-19, some other trial brings us pain. Difficulty is part of life.

“This situation is causing some major hardships, but the truth is every life is filled with plenty of hardships that must be faced head on. I’ve found that as I rely on guidance God provides, God often uses the more difficult times in life to both draw me into deeper, more intimate relationship with Him and to cause my faith and character to grow,” pastor Andrew Griess at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff said. “I’m trying to keep my eyes open to see how He will use the current hardship we’re experiencing to do just that. I’m encouraging all the members of our church family to do the same.”

Griess further believes that no matter what happens or how bad things get, now or in the future, God’s grace girds His people.

“I’m trying to encourage my church family with the truth that because of our faith in Jesus every moment of every day we have the privilege of being perfectly surrounded by the amazing grace of God,” Griess said.

The current pandemic is unlike anything most, if not all, of us have experienced in our lifetimes.

Pastor Seth L. Leypoldt shares encouraging words for such a time.

“Never before have we been asked to follow the guidelines to stop an invisible virus from spreading. Never before have we walked into the future with this much uncertainty,” Leypoldt said. “I direct your attention to the quote from Ecclesiastes; ‘There is nothing new under the sun’ (Ecclesiastes 1:9).’ When I say that this has never happened before, God says remember this passage. When I say that this is uncharted territory, God says read Ecclesiastes again. When I say that the future is so uncertain, God says, we’ve done this before.”

Banks said, “God entered into our brokenness through Jesus — Jesus is God in the flesh who entered our broken world to die on the cross to save us from the power and peril of sin and death — through faith in Him hearts can be filled with a supernatural peace, comfort, joy, and hope — for He has promised to never leave us or forsake us and He promised to come again to make all things new,” Banks said. “Our hope is not found in earthly circumstance but in the person of Jesus, put your trust in Him.”