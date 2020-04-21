Area photographers offer special, creative photography during pandemic

Portraits and photography are normal parts of life. People like to have their personal portrait shot from a professional photographer. Others may want a family photo. Still others might desire to have a farm or business photo. Whatever the type of photo, life seems more normal and, during the pandemic, bearable, when it’s captured on camera.

Area photographers are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic to capture our lives on camera in meaningful ways. The heart of their art has not died, but simply taken a different and new, creative direction during the pandemic.

Lacy Photography specializes in senior portraiture, family and equine photography, and has a unique and creative service during the pandemic that’s meant to benefit essential workers. We’ve all heard of “buy one, get one” specials, but Julie Lacy has a different special.

“I decided on ‘buy one, give one’ ‘gratitude sessions,’” Lacy said. “For every person who purchases a session, which are priced lower during the pandemic, they get to give a session to an essential worker of their choice. So far, two police officers, a nurse, and some workers who are still working have received these gratitude sessions. My goal is to give to away 25 sessions.”

Lacy offers four such sessions: “family, seniors, couples or engagement, and lifestyle,” she said. “Lifestyle can be used as a newborn, or I can come out to your farm or ranch and do family pictures with you doing stuff. I capture a lot of equine.”

“I’m going to be doing this (gratitude sessions) until June 1st,” Lacy said. “It may go further. If the governor decides to shut down further, I’ll take it further, but right now I’m going to stop at June 1st."

Another area photographer is also offering a clever way to help Alliance High School seniors. Many high schools usually showcase seniors by displaying individual photos on separate banners placed somewhere in the school, like the gymnasium, but school closures have made this impossible.

Steph’s Studio, Alliance, is currently working with high school seniors and the city to create and display their banners in town, giving the senior class recognition and support outside the presently closed school.

“At a reduced fee, seniors submit senior pictures to me, they select a name and a word that goes on their banner, my sister makes the banners, and the city displays them,” Steph said. “If they don’t have a photo and need a photo, I will take the photo for the banner for no charge.”

Some photographers are even offering their services to people who want a photo taken on their front porch or lawn, called by some porch portraits or porch sessions. Porch photography is yet another ingenious way to capture life during the pandemic.

“The idea is not original to me, but I am doing what they call ‘porch sessions,’” SunnyFreckles Photography owner and photographer Jessica Olson Mikoloyck said. “Some people have the photo taken on their porch, others on the lawn, one family even jumped in their hot tub. I’ve had people bring their office outside and wear their work gear or clothes.”

For many people, these sessions provide a sense of normalcy in a chaotic, changing time, not the new normal of staying indoors 24/7, but, if possible, the normalcy that once was, even if only through a brief photo session outdoors.

“Some families have said, ‘Thank you for giving us a reason to put real clothes on. We get to be normal, even if only for a short time. We get to put it on our calendar, and it gives the kids something to look forward to,’” Mikoloyck said. “Doing this has been amazing; it brings joy to a lot of people.”

One of Mikoloyck’s recent porch sessions was with the Smith family of Gering: Ethan Smith, Morgan Smith, Jake Anderson (Morgan’s fiancé’), and parents, Ryan and Michelle Smith. The “crazy and weird family,” Michelle said, posed using props that represent their fun, joyful and quarantined life.

“We love movies, so we had our popcorn bucket with candy in it, our monster cookies, a family favorite, beer, mountain dew for caffeine, a shot put, video games, a computer because I’m a teacher, an apron because I like to cook, hard-to-come-by supplies, a homemade virus mask, and a wedding magazine because Jake and Morgan are getting married in June,” Michelle said. “Cage Smith and his fiancée Jessica Taylor from Longmont were present via a video call placed on the bucket of popcorn in the middle of the photo shoot.”

Jake Anderson held up a wedding magazine with S.O.S. written in bold, black print on the front to indicate “he must be crazy and need help if he’s going to marry into this weird family,” Michelle said, with a laugh. “We question why he’s still around, because we are kind of crazy.”

The Smith family was tired of being stuck indoors and wanted to get out and be normal, and crazy, even if only for a moment of time in a porch-photo session. The family encourages others to do the same.

“We chose to do this because we were sick of being in the house; we’re kind of crazy people, known for being weird. People will be like, ‘Yep, that’s them,” Michelle said. “We encourage others to do this. It’s good to have memories. And Jessica is one of the best, and very reasonably priced.”

Mikoloyck began porch sessions with the plan of simply documenting people at home during the pandemic, but her heart was moved by a mother’s profound words, and she was changed.

“The idea was to document people at home, but I had a mom tell me, ‘What if this is our last family photo together’…that changed everything for me,” Mikoloyck said. “I then began looking at these sessions much differently.”

Mikoloyck has met some resistance to porch sessions, not from customers but from fellow photographers who think such sessions continue the curve of the virus upward.

“There’s a lot of people in photography mad at those doing these sessions because they don’t think they’re doing their part in flattening the curve of the virus,” Mikoloyck said. “But I don’t come into your home. I photograph from a safe distance with a telephoto lens. I even send the invoice online, so no money is exchanged. I’m completely within the government’s pandemic guidelines, in fact, take extra steps of safety.”