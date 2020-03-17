A wooden box on the 200 block of East 18th Street sits stocked with sack lunches for those who need them, and the team at 16th Street Empire stands ready with lunches for students impacted by school closures related to the COVID-19 virus.

Ralph Paez, owner of 16th Empire, said when schools announced they would be closed for two weeks, he knew he had to step up.

“We here at 16th Empire are a very community-minded, very youth-oriented organization,” Paez said. “We try to get behind and support the youth every chance we get. When the schools decided to close and cancel due to the coronavirus scare, the first thought of mine was ‘what’s going to happen to all the children that rely on the school system to eat?’ Whether it’s breakfast or lunch, whatever, the Cat Pack program where they get stuff sent home with them, what happens to those children? It meant a lot to me to figure out how we can do it, get these kids fed. These kids already have it tough as it is. To add being hungry on top of it, it’s just not fair to them in my book.”

Mary and Richard Arrellano try to keep a stock of sack lunches, including a sandwich, snack and a drink in the box in front of their home on 18th Street. Initially, Mary Arrellano said they weren’t taking donations, but as word has spread around the community, people have really been helping out. You can find her on Facebook by searching for Mary Cerda-Arrellano.

“I felt there was a need of something like that,” Mary Arrellano said. “We see a lot of homeless people in our area, so we just wanted to help out with whatever we could.”

Arrellano said the box has seen an increase in use over the last couple of days with schools closed, but meals have been available since the couple saw a need in the neighborhood in December.

“We would see people dig in our trash unfortunately,” Mary Arrellano said. “We actually saw a gentleman grab a pizza box of pizza we threw away and eat it. At that point, i just felt like we needed to do something where they could grab something from a box if they needed to.”

16th Empire sent out 69 lunches Monday and was on pace for around the same number Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday’s meals included a hamburger and french fries or potato chips. Paez said they would change up the menu Wednesday with something different so the kids get a variety of food. By contacting 16th Empire through Facebook or by phone at (308) 633-4185, you can let Paez know your kids need a meal and set up delivery.

“The point of this whole thing of closing the schools down is to keep kids at home to keep them from being exposed or them exposing the virus to somebody else, so having them having to come get it would kind of defeat the purpose,” Paez said. So he and volunteers are making deliveries throughout the Scottsbluff-Gering-Terrytown area.

Paez has seen donations from other local businesses and individuals for the program as well as volunteers making deliveries.

“At the end of the day, it’s just the right thing to do,” Paez said. “This is the future of our community, and to know that there’s that many kids that struggle just to get a meal, to get food, it’s hard for me to swallow.”

Ultimately, Paez said what his business is doing isn’t about him or the business.

“This is open to the entire community,” he said. “This is a community deal as far as these kids being hungry. This isn’t a 16th Empire thing or a Scottsbluff thing. This is the entire Valley and anybody else that wants to be a part of this, my doors are open to them. We clean and disinfect things constantly, so we’re keeping that in the back of our minds as far as why we’re in this situation. We’re doing everything we can to fight the good fight if you will.”