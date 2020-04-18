“I just don’t know how it’s going to pan out, who is going to survive and who isn’t,” Tammy Relka said, about COVID-19’s impact on small businesses. “That’s the scary part.”

Relka’s restaurant the Sizzlin’ Sirloin opened its doors in Terrytown in May 2019. Things stayed busy for awhile, and then as the “new” began to wear off, things slowed down.

“We were on the climb again,” she said. “We were getting back to where we needed to be and then this hit.”

As the number of coronavirus cases across the state began to grow, Gov. Pete Ricketts began issuing Directed Health Measures. Eventually restaurants and bars were forced to shut down dine-in operations in an effort to flatten the curve.

“It broke my heart,” Relka said.

She’s always offered carry-out service, although she’d usually only get a handful a week. Her dining room was what paid the bills. After closing it, delivery was added as an option for patrons.

It helps create some revenue, but it’s not enough. Things are slow, she said, and it’s just enough business to keep the lights on.

“It doesn’t even touch a blink of what we were doing before,” Relka said. “I’m down 90 percent in sales. We’re going day-by-day right now on whether or not we can keep our doors open.”

Relka’s struggles are being shared by small business owners across the Panhandle and the country.

“I’m not the only one in this area that is going through this,” she said. “There are so many people whose world just came to an end.”

She worries about her employees and their families if she has to close.

“I’m not drawing any pay right now,” she said. “I would rather pay them so they can take care of their families.”

Ben Salazar has a similar story. After becoming co-owner of Bluffs Bar in Gering in November, Salazar watched the business boom.

“We were so busy,” he said. “The business was just taking off and then this happened.”

For a little while, Salazar had his salon to fall back on but eventually a new DHM required those businesses to close up shop as well.

“The lucky ones are the ones that can work from home,” Salazar said. “The rest of us are in limbo, trying to figure out what to do next.”

If he can get back to work in the salon, he’ll keep his head above water.

“There are people calling me every day saying, ‘are you guys open yet?’” he said.

When it comes to the restaurant though, Salazar admits he worries about what’s coming next. They started with offering takeout orders since the building has a drive up window and then, like Relka, decided to add delivery.

“They’ve changed it so now we can serve alcohol and it helps a little bit, but it’s just not the same,” said Salazar.

He explained that when someone goes to a bar, it’s typically not to have a single drink.

“Now somebody gets a beer and they leave,” he said. “Our food sales haven’t been that bad, but beer sales have.”

He’s had to let some staff members go, even after trying to find ways to keep them on the payroll.

For El Charrito owner Frank Gollas, the ability to offer margaritas to go helped recoup some losses.

Gollas’ parents started the restaurant more than 40 years ago.

“We kind of set ourselves a little bit apart from others, as far as longevity,” he said.

Prior to COVID-related shutdowns, El Charrito already had a successful carryout operation and it’s gotten busier. They do not offer delivery service.

“We’ve doubled, if not tripled, in some instances,” Gollas said. “I’ve been running out of to-go containers and a couple of restaurants have helped me get through.”

He believes it is important for businesses to support other businesses and asking for help isn’t a bad thing.

“Don’t be the guy who won’t call a competitor and say, ‘Hey, can you help me out?’” he said.

Relka shared the sentiment.

“Small business people need to stick together instead of fighting and competing against each other,” she said. “We here at Sizzlin’ Sirloin are praying for everybody. Not only do I want to be successful and make it through, I want everybody to be able to do that.”

Allen Haun, owner of Scotty’s Drive-in, said he hadn’t seen updated numbers yet but he was estimating a drop in sales by about 10-15 percent.

“Since our dining room isn’t open, we need fewer employees per shift,” he said. “It’s offsetting the bottom line.”

He said he’s hoping assistance available through the federal government will be enough to carry the burger joint through the pandemic.

“Hopefully, we can get by for another two or three months,” he said. “Only time is going to tell.”

The silver lining for Haun is that when all of this is over and people don’t have to be cooped up anymore, places are going to get busy.

“It seems like every time something drastic happens … we find a way to bounce back,” he said. “I think the community is going to do all they can to support us.”

Small business owners are doing what they can to support the community, too.

Bluff’s Bar offers sack lunches to those in need. Salazar said that although his businesses have taken a hit, others have it worse.

Gollas said he has always believed that when the worst situations arrive, you have to do your best to help others.

“We’re all in this together. If I have it, and you need it, it’s yours,” he said. “If you’re hungry, call me, I’ll feed you.”

In addition to not being afraid to ask for help, Gollas said to look at the positives. His business has been hit hard, but he’s only had to let a couple of employees go. They were part-time high school students who will be welcomed back after restrictions are lifted, he said.

For now, the restaurant owners are taking each day as it comes.

“It’s out of all of our hands,” Salazar said. “It’s in God’s hands now, if we come out ­­— when we come out.”

