Ygor Brito was about halfway through his second semester at Western Nebraska Community College when the school moved to remote instruction during the first wave of COVID-19 closures.

Unlike many of his international peers, Brito didn’t go back home in March. His parents moved from São Paulo, Brazil to Portugal at the beginning of the year, which kept him in the U.S. He’s been in Colorado, working at a summer camp until he returns to WNCC to study computer science and play soccer.

“Emotionally, I’d say it’s pretty tough because you don’t have your family right here,” Brito said. “When you have faith ... it means for me that I can overcome anything because I know that I won’t be alone.”

He’ll be one of the few international students able to study in the Panhandle this year, as a concoction of COVID-19 restrictions and political machinations prevented international students from returning to the Panhandle.

Closures of international embassies, modifications to their daily operations and travel restrictions have made obtaining F-1 visas — the type international students require — increasingly difficult, according to Brian Elkins, assistant registrar and international student specialist at WNCC, said.

“In normal circumstances, this approval process — which includes a visa interview — can be stressful, as they await a final decision on whether or not they have been approved,” Elkins said.

Despite a hodgepodge of bans on who can travel into the country, F-1 visa holders have been one of the few groups not affected by the presidential proclamations that created them.

However, recent federal restrictions sought to set limits on them too.

In a press release, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) said on Monday that F-1 students could not stay in the U.S. if all their coursework was online and advised students with programs moved to online only must leave the country or take alternate steps to change their status.

“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” a SEVP news release said.

Those restrictions collided with a lawsuit from Harvard University — which moved entirely online for the fall semester — and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The lawsuit seeks to block the effort, arguing the plan would cruelly and recklessly capsize international students in the U.S., according to court documents.

Most international students in Nebraska go to the University of Nebraska — Lincoln which reports having just under 3,000.

The Panhandle’s total doesn’t come close to those back east, but a number of students out west are from overseas.

WNCC has 47 international students with F-1 visas, according to Elkins. Chadron State College has about 30, according to Director of Communications Alex Helmbrecht.

Both CSC and WNCC plan on having in-person classes in the fall, making restrictions for international students already in the U.S. irrelevant.

For those overseas, the journey to return to school may seem impossible.

Brito said that some of his peers who did leave the U.S. will try to fly into Mexico. There, Brito said, they plan to quarantine for two weeks before crossing the border and finding their way to Nebraska.

For Brito, some uncertainty remains. He says he doesn’t know what will happen to his soccer team, whether they’ll be able to field a team or if they’ll be able to play a full season.

His coach, Todd Rasnic, has a different mindset.

In a normal year, Rasnic said it’s possible for over a third of his rosters to be international students. Last year, he had students like Brito from Brazil and he’s been assuming those students would be returning for a while.

“Maybe I’ll be surprised,” Rasnic said. “Maybe I’ll get two or three (international students) per team.”

He’s recruited four players for the men’s team and three for the women’s team as of July 10. He said he understands the rationale for many of the restrictions put in place on international students, but he doesn’t like it.

“Resistance to change is the architect of decay,” Rasnic said, paraphrasing 20th century British Prime Minister Harold Wilson. “We try to maintain a positive mental attitude because that’s what we teach our kids to do.”