...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT WITH
SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.
WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, GERING, KIMBALL AND SCOTTSBLUFF.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Area students look to the future at Manufacturing Day
SCOTTSBLUFF — Students from schools around the area gathered at Western Nebraska Community College to take part in Manufacturing Day.
WNCC, along with the City of Scottsbluff, offered the program for the third year. Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said there were 110 RSVPs for the event, which featured speakers Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley and WNCC Interim President John Harms.
Following the opening comments, students were taken to tour facilities at Scottsbluff industries in Scottsbluff and B & C Steel, CS Precision Manufacturing and Murphy Tractor & Equipment in Gering before returning to the college for a job fair.
“When people think of Nebraska, they’re inclined to think of our history of being an agricultural powerhouse,” Foley said. “That we are, and that we will be out into the future. We’re number one in cattle on feed. We’re number two in ethanol. We’re number three in corn and so forth. We are an agricultural powerhouse, but the story of Nebraska doesn’t end there. One hundred thousand Nebraskans went to work today in high-tech manufacturing.”
Foley said those manufacturing jobs are scattered across the state, producing everything from lawn mowers to subway cars to nearly every piece of agricultural equipment.
“We’re exporting these goods all around the world stamped made in America, made in Nebraska,” he said. “So we’re very proud of these manufacturers and we want to expose our young people to career paths that are available to them that they might not have thought of, working in high-tech manufacturing.”
Student Frank Ancira of Scottsbluff said he wants to go into auto body repair, but he was encouraged to hear the benefits and pay opportunities as he toured CS Precision in a group that included Foley and owner Scott James. Ancira said his mother worked in a similar occupation at Kurt Manufacturing in Lyman, and James encouraged him to go tour that facility as well.
“(James) said this is basically what they do,” Ancira said. “He said that would be really cool if I go check theirs out, too, because it’s way different from here.”
Harms said Manufacturing Day is very important as young people look at different opportunities. Not all students are equipped to complete a four-year degree program, or even a two-year program.
“If you really want to go to work quickly and make some really good money to start with, this is the time to do it,” Harms said. “Come out here or go to any community college and get the kind of training you need to go to work immediately and get an internship, apprenticeship with some of the companies that are here.”
Students Ethan Knaub, Frank Ancira and Maverik Crable (left to right) listen as C S Precision Manufacturing owner Scott James describes the work being done by Christy Alsidez. The tour of the plant was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College Wednesday.
C S Precision Manufacturing owner Scott James, left, explains part of his company's operation to Lt. Governor Mike Foley and students on a tour of the facility Wednesday. The tour was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College.
C S Precision Manufacturing owner Scott James, center, explains part of his company's operation to Lt. Governor Mike Foley and students on a tour of the facility Wednesday. The tour was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College.
C S Precision Manufacturing owner Scott James describes an acid wash process as Maverik Crable and other students on a tour listen on Wednesday. The tour was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College.
C S Precision Manufacturing owner Scott James, hands raised, explains part of his company's operation to Lt. Governor Mike Foley and students on a tour of the facility Wednesday. The tour was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College.
Lt. Governor Mike Foley and a group of students look at some of the equipment in operation during a tour of C S Precision Manufacturing in Gering Wednesday. The tour was part of Manufacturing Day through Western Nebraska Community College.
Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John Harms gives the opening greeting to students at Manufacturing Day. Students heard from Lt. Governor Mike Foley and received tours of manufacturing locations in Scottsbluff and Gering as part of the day.
Foley said many manufacturers are struggling to find a workforce to fill their needs.
“There’s a tremendous workforce shortage in Nebraska and really nationwide,” Foley said. “This is an issue that’s going to be a challenge for us out in the future. These companies need more workers. I spoke with a business leader the other day and he said, ‘Every time I get an order for new equipment, I fill 85% of that order to at least satisfy my customer to the extent that I can, but I can’t fill 100% of all my orders because I just don’t have enough workers.’
"As these young people become aware of that, their horizons are broadened, and they start to realize there are a lot of great career paths right here in Nebraska. There are good jobs with good companies with good paychecks and good benefits.”
