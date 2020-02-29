The county’s top young spellers came together at Bluffs Middle School Saturday, Feb. 29 for the annual Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking and fun,” Mitchell’s Ella Anderson said. Anderson, an eigth grader at Mitchell finished as the county’s top seventh and eigth grade speller.

She was one of 77 students grades fifth through eigth to compete in this spelling bee.

“We were down (in spellers) from last years,” Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee coordinator Rebecca Shields said.

There were students from eight different schools competing in three different divisions; fifth graders, sixth graders, and a combined seventh and eighth graders.

The competition started at 8:30 a.m. with a 100-word written spelling test. The top spellers then competed in an oral spelling competition.

“For the fifth graders I went through all the words on their list,” Shields said.

The top five were still spelling everything correctly so “I had to go and get the 7th and 8th grade list.”

The fifth grade champion speller ended up being Lincoln Elementary School’s Colton Hutton. Second place went to Northfield Elementary School’s Caden Closson and finishing in third place was Mitchell’s Trevor Clinkenbeard.

In the sixth grade division the champion speller was Minatare’s Yvonne Kreiling with classmate Yoselin Reyes finishing second. Third place went to Mitchell’s Mattie Taylor.

The final oral spell down brought the top eight spellers in the 7th and 8th grade division together.

“It was scary and I was nervous,” Bluff Middle School speller Wisley Mooc said.

Mooc finished the day in second place behind Anderson.

For Anderson and Mooc, this was their second year on the stage battling for the top honors.

“I finished third last year,” Mooc said.

Anderson finished eighth.

This year they found themselves standing next to each other in the final two.

Each took their turn.

A word was given.

Mooc spelled it correctly.

Another word was given, this time to Anderson.

She spelled it correctly.

Another word, this Mooc spelled it incorrectly.

Anderson could win, but she too also misspelled the word.

The word “inclusion” was given to Mooc.

As soon as he gave the last letter he knew it was wrong, he said afterwards.

Anderson steps to the microphone and was given the same word.

She spelled it correctly.

If she got the next word correct, she would win.

The next word was given and Anderson began,”B-A-L-D-E-R-D-A-S-H, balderdash,” she said.

It was correct and she won.

Anderson won first place in the seventh and eighth grade division, Mooc finished second and Mitchell’s Landen Murphy finished third.

The next stop for Anderson will be to compete in the Midwest Division Spelling Bee in Omaha. Winners there will compete at the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.