Students from around the area had their knowledge challenged Wednesday as Mitchell hosted its second Invitational Quiz Bowl of the school year.

High schoolers in grades 9 through 12 from Mitchell, Bayard, Morrill and Gering went under the timer on a wide range of topics, from math and science to history, literature and geography.

Sponsor Vicki Clark said her Mitchell High School students meet weekly over the lunch hour throughout the school year to learn new material and keep current with the news so they can be ready with an answer, no matter the question.

“It’s a competitive event, so we give out awards for the top team and individual awards,” Clark said. “Most of the schools have enough kids to form two teams.”

There are four team members for each quiz round, including a lightning round, as teams compete for points. Each school then selects its top two members to advance to the all-tourney team.

“The quiz covers all the subjects that students are learning about in school,” Clark said. “English, literature and lots of history usually show up during the competition.”

This is the second quiz bowl Mitchell has hosted this school year. Bayard will also host one later this spring. The big event of the year is the Western Trails Conference Quiz Bowl, bringing in conference school teams for competition.

“The WTC competition is a traveling tournament,” Clark said. “It goes from school to school each year and we were the hosts last year. It’s a lot of fun because we have all kinds of members, from the athletes to the booksters.”

Matt Bohlman of the Gering team, said they meet on Fridays over the lunch hour as the A and B teams play against each other for real time practice.

“We try to answer as many questions as we can to see how smart we are, even though we’re not,” he said.

Fellow member Emme Parker said the members have strong suits in different subject areas, so they all work together to correctly answer the questions. No one on the team said literature was their favorite subject, but member Milo Newman said they cover questions on everything from “Julius Caesar to Pride and Prejudice.”

Gering’s sponsor is Laurie Parker, who teaches math at the high school. “The quiz bowl events give the kids a chance to test their academic skills,” she said. “And every event we attend, I come away thinking I’m not as smart as I think I am. I only know the answers to about half the questions they ask.”

Parker said that she and fellow math teacher Amanda Cochran started doing math competitions at Gering during the fall. When the semester was over, kids wanted to keep competing during the spring. Nothing was available for the spring semester, so the teachers found the answer with the quiz bowl.

“The quiz bowl is a fun test of the kids’ knowledge and they love the competition part of it,” Parker said.