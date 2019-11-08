Area VFWs, schools planning celebrations for Veterans Day

In keeping with tradition, there will be a Veterans Day program at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home on Monday — this year though, something will be a little different.

“Every year we have a speech on the history of Veterans Day, and we’ll do that,” John Brehm, veterans service officer for Scotts Bluff and Banner County, said. “But we also have some different people scheduled to talk about what veterans day means to them.”

One of them is a veteran who will turn 100 on Sunday.

“It’ll be interesting to see what he has to say,” he said.

The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the veteran’s home and the public is encouraged to attend.

The activities will begin with a coffee at the veteran’s home and the community is invited. The coffee is at 8 a.m.

A Veterans Day Parade will make its way down East Overland at 11 a.m. starting at 19th Ave and finishing up at Third Ave.

Anyone who’d like to participate should show up at 19th Ave and East Overland by 10:30 a.m.

“Anybody can be in the parade,” Brehm said.

The Scottsbluff High School Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. unit will have a color guard leading the parade. The group will also have a marching unit, Brehm said.

“Seeing them march down the street — it looks so magnificent,” he said.

The parade will also feature four area marching bands as well as cars carrying World War II veterans.

Brehm said unless there’s a blizzard, the parade will take place regardless of the weather.

“They didn’t call battles off because of the weather,” Brehm said.

Marching bands may be limited, depending on the temperature.

There will also be a flyover by Air Link, Brehm said. It’s also hoped that a flyover from F.E. Warren Air Force crews will occur, but confirmation for that had not yet been received.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a Veterans Day Banquet at VFW Post 1681 in Gering. Hospitality hour begins at 5:30 p.m.

The banquet will feature patriotic poems, songs sung by students from Scottsbluff High School and a talk by James Jakub, commander of the Nebraska Department of Disabled American Veterans.

“We’ve got some really great programs scheduled,” Brehm said. “It’s going to be full day.”

There will be number of other Veterans Day programs and events around the area, including:

SCOTTSBLUFF:

— Unveiling and dedication of Chicano/Mexican-American Military Service Veterans Memorial, immediately after Veterans Day parade, Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. 9th St.

BRIDGEPORT:

— 4:30-8 p.m. American Legion Annual Veterans Day Pancake Feed, Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main St.

GERING:

— 8:15 a.m., Veterans Day Program, Gering Junior High, North Gymnasium, 800 Q. St.

— 11 a.m. Lunch, American Legion Post 36, 1425 9th Street

KIMBALL:

— 10 a.m., Veterans Day Program, Harry McNees Auditorium, Kimball Co. High School, 901 S Nadine St.

MITCHELL:

— 9 a.m., Veterans Day Program, 9 a.m., High School Gym.

MORRILL

— 11 a.m., Morrill Elementary School Gym, 505 Center Ave.

SIDNEY:

— 2-3:30 p.m., Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 1122 19th St.

TORRINGTON:

— 12:30 p.m. Eastern Wyoming College Fine Arts Auditorium

— 6 p.m. Honoring Our Local Hereos, 2042 Main St.

kamie.stephen@starherald.com