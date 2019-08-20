SCOTTSBLUFF — A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man accused of holding a woman against her will has pleaded to charges.

Brett Armstrong, 29, was arrested in May after a woman had reported that Armstrong had broken into her home and held her against her will. The woman reported to police that Armstrong had tackled her and held her down, holding her against her will for more than an hour. During the altercation, she alleged he had strangled her and grabbed her face so hard, she had suffered bruising, which was observed by the officer.

On Aug. 13, Armstrong agreed to a plea agreement, pleading to charges of second-degree false imprisonment, a Class I misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Class IIA felony. A charge of burglary was dismissed.

Armstrong is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Bond in the case was lowered to $15,000, with a 10% provision, but it was not apparent from online court records if Armstrong had posted bond.