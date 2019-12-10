Art is a therapeutic way of expression that Regional West Medical Center health professionals are using to help patients cope with traumatic life experiences.

Ruben Lopez is one of four artists who works with patients to provide a safe environment to express themselves during their hour-long sessions in the hospital’s art room. Lopez has been a psychology technician at Regional West since November 2016, in a role he said he was blessed to receive.

Grabbing a white piece of butcher paper, Lopez found a spot at one of the tables to start drawing a scene using soft pastels. As he uses the pastels to mark the blank canvas and the pastel dust builds up on the edge, a chapter of his story comes into focus.

Growing up in Scottsbluff, Lopez’s art interest began with graffiti when he was a teen.

His style and inspiration came from watching Bob Ross on PBS after the cartoon Arthur.

“That’s what got me into the scenes,” he said.

Then after returning to the valley after a life change, he reconnected with art as a psychology technician.

As he reached for the soft pastels and began to connect with the patients, Lopez realized his art reflected his life experiences and no matter how hard he tried to hide the truth, Charlotte Ingram, a registered art therapist, who organizes the program, could see his story.

“You can’t hide it from her. That’s the thing,” Lopez said. “It was a mind game for me at first. She read through all of it.”

Ingram added her role is to help patients come to their own conclusions about their artwork, so it’s a mental game patients play to deny the reality behind their pieces. Even as a technician, Lopez came to that realization himself, which helps him understand how patients process their struggles.

One of his pieces is a lake lit by moonlight, which is where Lopez goes to find peace.

“It’s more in my mind,” he said. “It’s just a beautiful spot I would love to go to.”

While the art therapy group has nothing to do with talent, it showcases a person’s style and story through color choices and details.

The out-patient and in-patient program uses art as a form of therapy. Ingram needs volunteers to assist with the program for each session. Lopez was one of the technicians who volunteered.

“He loves art,” Ingram said. “He understands the creative process and he’s a real good group member to encourage others to draw.”

To get the patients to draw, Lopez said he likes to visit with them and learn about their interests. As the patient talks, he begins crafting his piece, taking inspiration from the conversation and the patient’s emotions. “I like to draw whatever they like,” he said. “I’ll ask if they like teddy bears, if they have a favorite animal or what their favorite character is to help them handle what they’re going through.”

Lopez welcomes the patients to take his pieces back to their rooms and home with them if that helps them process a life experience.

As he visits with patients and creates scenes that represent a person’s loneliness, patients are free to create as equals to the technicians.

“This is why Ruben is so good in art therapy because he’s drawing up a storm and they’re all going ‘If he can do it, I can do it,’” Ingram said.

While the piece begins as a series of scribbles, soon the scene begins to come into focus. For Lopez, drawing a piece takes about five minutes as the image in his mind becomes visible on the paper.

Once the patients begin to draw, Lopez watches how they shape characters and scenes in relation to life experiences, which helps Ingram work through those struggles verbally.

“The images are so revealing from where the people are coming from,” Ingram said. “You can lie with your words until the cows come home, but you cannot lie in art. That’s what makes it so powerful.”

By allowing patients to express themselves through art, it helps therapists work through struggles quicker with the patients.

Ingram added the left side of the brain is responsible for verbal communication whereas the right side of the brain is where the images live. Getting patients to connect both sides of the brain to express traumatic life experiences is the purpose of art therapy.

“It’s my job as an art therapist and Ruben’s job when he’s in these groups to help people see what they’ve just drawn and what that image is telling them,” she said.

Art therapist technicians work with patients 9 years old through geriatric.

Working alongside the patients, Lopez has learned he is not alone in his struggles.

“I know I’m not alone and I can hear their stories, too,” he said. “I’m expressing my stories, too, on these pictures and they may see me happy to get going, but I have a coping skill. It’s either running or being physical or it’s art.”

A person’s artwork is viewed as a diary of his life. One chapter in Lopez’s story was his depression and a feeling of loneliness he portrayed by a single hiker climbing a mountain or a bird sitting in a barren tree and a path leading to nowhere.

“This is my struggle because I know I’m climbing this mountain alone, but before I got passed these clouds, I didn’t think there was an end to this mountain,” he said. “Now that I’m passed these clouds, I can see. The patient can relate to this, too.”

As Lopez draws his feelings onto the paper, he not only shares a connection through art with the patients, but also he acknowledges his story and the progression of his coping skills to overcome his depression.

“It was a blessing to come here to work,” Lopez said. “I was in a depression already and I was able to express like this.”

By honoring self-expression through the language of art, Lopez has learned to cope and share in that journey with patients.