As Panhandle health officials announced nine more cases of the coronavirus, they asked people to continue to follow social distancing and take other preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, PPHD officials announced cases in Banner, Dawes, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sheridan counties.

Community spread cases announced involved a man in his 50s in Banner County; a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 60s in Scotts Bluff County. Five cases tied to close contacts involved a woman in her 50s in Dawes County; two men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, in Morrill County; a teen boy in Scotts Bluff County and a woman in her 50s in Sheridan County. One case in Dawes County has been listed, involving a man in his 20s and is travel-related. However, PPHD director Kim Engel said that the young man has not been in the Panhandle in months, but has been listed because it is his permanent residence.

In the Panhandle, there are 111 active cases of the coronavirus. A total of 312 people have tested positive and 132 people have recovered, including 12 new recoveries announced Wednesday. There have been 33 people hospitalized, with two people currently in the hospital. Three people have died.

Panhandle health officials have received some concerns about events, particularly baseball games, where persons aren’t following social distancing and other measures that are part of the directed health measures.

“We just want to reiterate again that we need to make sure we’re spreading out those groups, 6 feet away from each other and that groups are spaced out,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said. She urged people to “do their part” and highlighted that it’s important when people are out in the community to take preventative measures. At many of the sites where ball games are being held, PPHD has provided signage reminding people of the importance of following the directed health measures. Masks have also been recommended when unable to social distance, such as walking into and out of a ballpark.

Officials have seen coronavirus spreads tied to events in the Panhandle. Morrill County has been hit hard in recent weeks by the coronavirus, with a total of 27 cases. Some of the cases in the county have been tied to an event held there. With Bridgeport hosting a rodeo event over the Fourth of July holiday and other holiday activities this weekend, Engel stressed the need to follow preventative measures.

“We know people are interested in celebrating and having a good time,” Engel said. “We want that to happen to,” she said, but “as you do gather with family, or go to events, those event planners have worked hard to try to think ahead on how to keep people safe. But, it’s not all of their responsibility. It’s your responsibility.”

Asked who was in charge of enforcing social distancing and other measures required by directed health measures, Engel again reiterated that all people attending have a role in helping ensure that events planners are able to successfully operate and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. People who are feeling ill, either at an event or before it, are urged to go home or not to attend.

Officials also encouraged people to “show kindness” when a person is diagnosed with the coronavirus or in discussing messaging on social media regarding taking preventative health measures.

“How we have addressed it (the coronavirus) is critical in how we move forward,” Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, said.

Persons who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or identified as a close contact are required under current DHMs to quarantine. A person who refuses to comply with the health measure could be cited with a misdemeanor charge.