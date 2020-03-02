By Jerry Purvis

Star-Herald

It was Nathan Johnson’s last official day as Scottsbluff city manager as he joined city officials and representatives from Nebraska Public Power District to cut the ribbon on the community’s new solar energy facility.

NPPD Account Manager Terry Rajewich welcomed the public to the ceremony at the Landers Soccer Complex north of Scottsbluff.

“Partnerships are what we’re about,” Rajewich said. “NPPD is turning 50 this year and Scottsbluff has been with us for the past 46 years. They were the first to express an interest in purchasing more of its power from solar generation.”

Scottsbluff first partnered with NPPD in 2017 for its first solar array, a 128-kilovolt array located at the local NPPD facility. The cost of solar power generation was higher then, but customers still purchased all the available shares.

In 2019, NPPD, along with partner N-Solar, started construction of a larger array capable of generating 4.375 megawatts of power from 14,000 solar panels. It officially went online March 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony the next day.

Scottsbluff NPPD electric customers could purchase solar shares equivalent to 100% of their average one-year power consumption. The average home will consume about 1,200 kilowatts of power per month, depending on usage.

Tim Arlt, NPPD vice president and general manager of retail, said community solar projects aren’t subsidized in any way.

“If a community chooses not to participate in a community solar project, they will not pay any costs associated with the projects established in other communities.”

Rajewich said that as of March 2, 100% of available solar shares had been sold.

“The costs of solar electricity has come down and is now more affordable than traditional power,” Johnson said. “We look forward to being customers for years to come.”

With strong winds blowing during the ribbon cutting, Jeff Berggren with N-Solar said the new solar array could withstand winds of 130-140 mph and still be operational.

Berggren was also complimentary of the community, saying that several members of the construction crew would stay in the area, even during their off time. He said it was something he hadn’t seen before.

The solar project is expected to provide $2 million to $2.5 million in energy cost savings for Scottsbluff over the 25-year agreement period. When running at full capacity, the array is capable of generating the same amount of energy needed to power an approximate 665 homes.

Scottsbluff Mayor Ray Gonzales said the solar array project was a big step forward for the city.

“This project lines up perfectly with our overall economic development plan,” he said. “It’s also a great way for Nathan Johnson to go out on a high note.”

Johnson has accepted a new position as city manager in Dillon, Colorado.