As Scotts Bluff County gets new voting machines, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says updated devices assure secure elections

Voters in the May 12 primary election “can be confident that their primary election ballots will be counted and reported promptly and accurately,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said during a visit to Gering Tuesday.

Evnen was in Gering Tuesday to demonstrate the state’s new election equipment, which is being delivered to all 93 Nebraska counties before the election.

“My predecessor, John Gale, had a view to replace election equipment across the state,” Evnen said. “I was able to take that vision to work with the Legislature and the governor to make it happen.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts included the $9.5 million expenditure in his biennium budget released in January 2019. The state will also pay for all repair contracts, maintenance costs and software licensing fees for the useful life of the machines, expected to be around 12 years.

Each county will receive a ballot counting device that replaces the current ballot counters used since 2005. The new version won’t stop operating if it encounters a write-in ballot or a ballot with structural damage, such as a crease.

“Many features of the new ballot counters offer better speed, accuracy and security,” Evnen said. “We also purchased devices that go into every polling place to mark the ballots.”

The new ballot marking machines are ADA compliant to be used by disabled individuals. The machines use touch screen or voice technology to display the ballot.

Another advantage is the new ballot marking machines are much smaller and about four times lighter than the ones in use today.

All other voters will continue voting as before by filling in the oval by the candidates they choose.

“We cast paper ballots in our state and will continue to do so,” Evnen said. “You can’t hack paper. It’s the most secure method to cast ballots.”

The new ballot counting machines are not connected to the internet, so vote total reports will remain secure and tamper-proof.

Evnen said that prior to all elections, machines are tested three times for accuracy. A mock election is conducted to assure the machines are functioning properly.

Following the formal election, an audit is conducted from randomly selected precincts. Those ballots from both rural and urban districts are hand counted and the numbers compared to the machine results.

Evnen also emphasized the state’s election process is secure and reliable.

“There are foreign actors who are trying to undermine the confidence of Americans in the integrity of our elections,” Evnen said. “Don’t let them do it. Our elections are fair and secure, but some actors use social media to sow the seeds of uncertainty and introduce upset into our election process.”

He urges people to contact their county clerk or the Secretary of State’s office if they run across information that doesn’t seem right.

During his visit to Gering, Evnen spoke about current legislation calling for a constitutional amendment requiring photo ID verification prior to voting.

“I’ve supported that all along,” he said. “It’s something the vast majority of people across the nation support because they want to be assured their vote counts.”

The Secretary of State’s office estimates that 98% of Nebraskans eligible to vote already have a state-issued ID that can be used at the polls.

“The remaining 2% without photo ID is a manageable number so we can get IDs to them,” Evnen said. “We’ll figure out alternatives that will work for them at the polls. It’s just common sense because it helps secure our elections.”

Thirty-four states currently have voter ID laws on the books. Evnen said the state is preparing legislation that has been researched for what works and what doesn’t so it will stand up to court challenge.

“We’ll be crafting legislation that will address all those questions,” he said. “If this constitutional amendment doesn’t pass, I anticipate we’ll have legislation introduced next year that will avoid the pitfalls that have led to court challenges in the past.”

