As storm upgraded to warning, crews preparing for hampered travel

As another winter storm system heads for the Panhandle, local municipalities and the state are preparing their equipment to keep the streets and highways safe for people who need to take to the road.

“Our plows and sanders are ready and everything is fueled up,” Gering Street Superintendent Casey Dahlgrin said. “We’re just waiting on the moisture to show up. Initially we’ll have three plows and sanders out.”

Liquid deicer is also laid down at some of the most heavily trafficked intersections.

“We try to put that down a couple of hours before the storm but I’ve seen snowfall predictions that are all over the place.”

In anticipation of the storm, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown have declared a snow emergency starting at 5 a.m. Saturday. It will remain in effect until further notice.

A snow emergency means that people living along posted emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that don’t interfere with snow removal equipment.

Emergency snow route signs are prominently posted, so people should become familiar with the routes.

Current information from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne said the low pressure system has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for Friday evening through early Sunday.

NWS Meteorologist Mike Jamski said the storm is trending more north and east since it was re-evaluated Thursday night.

“Estimated snowfall amounts have come down a couple of inches for the southern Panhandle area,” Jamski said. “As of Friday morning we’re looking at four to six inches. North of the Scottsbluff area toward Alliance we’re expecting six to 10 inches. Snowfall in the northern Panhandle will obviously be higher, with lesser amounts heading south.”

In addition to the entire Nebraska Panhandle, affected areas will include western South Dakota, and Niobrara, Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties in Wyoming.

Jamski said one of the storm bands will come through the area Friday evening, perhaps dropping two inches of snow. After a break, the storm will redevelop through Saturday and trend down that evening.

Gusty north to northeast winds will also be a problem Saturday with gusts reaching 25-30 mph and higher. Blowing and drifting snow is expected with potentially hazardous driving conditions as highs reach into the low 30s across the Panhandle.

The public is urged to monitor the latest weather conditions for changes in the forecast. In Nebraska, the latest travel information and road conditions are available by calling 511 or downloading the NE 511 app to your mobile phone.

